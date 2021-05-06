 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rolling SUV injures two in Orangeburg
0 comments
editor's pick alert

Rolling SUV injures two in Orangeburg

{{featured_button_text}}
blue lights illustration

An SUV injured two Threson Street residents on Tuesday as it rolled down a driveway, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

An 81-year-old woman told officers that she pulled her SUV into her parking space and placed the gear in park around 3 p.m.

She exited the vehicle and it began “slipping” and rolling backwards, the report states.

The woman attempted to stop the vehicle, but ended up losing her balance and falling. The SUV rolled over her right arm and leg before it came to a rest in the road.

In the meantime, her neighbor noticed the woman was trying to stop the vehicle, so he tried to intervene.

As a result, he ended up getting dragged by the vehicle, the report states.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the woman and her neighbor to the Regional Medical Center.

The woman had large abrasions on her right arm and right leg. The neighbor complained of chest pains and also had lacerations on his left arm and right leg.

Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: T&D editor's briefing 5-6-21

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News