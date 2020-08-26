Rockland paying down debt; company seeks new investment, willing to sell

The plant has retained technical, management, human resources, shipping, pick and pack and processing staff.

"We never closed," Berman said.

Berman said the window coverings market has fallen because of a drop off in travel due to COVID-19.

"Our forecast shows it recovering only slowly until there is an effective vaccine," Berman said. "Some point next year is when we are hoping hospitality will recover and we expect to see a high pent-up demand. The goal is to still be here so we can be able to serve it."

Berman said there is a desire across the country for a "made in America” brand and “that is something we can do.”

He says the ability to ramp up operations is entirely reliant upon the market.

"Our goal is to service customers the best way we can during reduced production and be ready to expand that product as the market recovers," he said.

Berman declined comment on how much more debt the company needs to pay off, but did say there has been interest in the Bamberg plant by potential buyers.

The company has engaged TM Capital, an investment banking firm.