Rockland paying down debt; company seeks new investment, willing to sell

BAMBERG – Rockland Industries Inc. has completed the first phase of its reorganization. It is now looking to secure new investment or financing, or to sell the company.
Rockland, a maker of coated blackout window fabric, was forced to reduce operations by its bank earlier this year as it set out to pay its creditors.
“We were able to pay the bank almost $9.5 million in six months without resorting to a fire sale liquidation or filing bankruptcy" Rockland CEO Mark Berman said in a press release. "To paraphrase Mark Twain, ‘The reports of our death have been greatly exaggerated.’"
"When we started this roller coaster ride, no one thought we could pull it off," Berman said.
Rockland has been in operation in Bamberg County for 57 years. The company markets its products under the name Roc-lon.
The company announced in February that it was reducing operations at its Calhoun Street plant, resulting in the loss of 133 jobs.
Berman says the plant has continued its manufacturing operations on a reduced basis, with 30 employees at the plant.
The plant used to be open around the clock, five days a week, he said. Now it is running one shift about ten hours a day several days a week.
Warehousing and shipping operations also continue.
The plant has retained technical, management, human resources, shipping, pick and pack and processing staff.
"We never closed," Berman said.
Berman said the window coverings market has fallen because of a drop off in travel due to COVID-19.
"Our forecast shows it recovering only slowly until there is an effective vaccine," Berman said. "Some point next year is when we are hoping hospitality will recover and we expect to see a high pent-up demand. The goal is to still be here so we can be able to serve it."
Berman said there is a desire across the country for a "made in America” brand and “that is something we can do.”
He says the ability to ramp up operations is entirely reliant upon the market.
"Our goal is to service customers the best way we can during reduced production and be ready to expand that product as the market recovers," he said.
Berman declined comment on how much more debt the company needs to pay off, but did say there has been interest in the Bamberg plant by potential buyers.
The company has engaged TM Capital, an investment banking firm.
“We are open to a wide variety of possible transactions, including an outright sale,” Berman said in the press release.
“Our goals are to pay our remaining creditors, most of which have been very supportive of Rockland Industries, Inc. during this trying time, and to rehire our Bamberg, South Carolina work force when financial and market conditions allow," Berman said. "In the meantime, Rockland will continue coating and finishing goods, including PPE, consistent with reduced demand and capital constraints."
In addition to serving the hospitality industry in the U.S., Rockland has active customers in over 90 countries around the world. Rockland touts itself as the leading U.S. supplier of muslin fabrics used in home sewing, and by quilters and crafters.
Consumers can buy Rockland products at Walmart, Joann Fabrics, Hobby Lobby and online.
Rockland, which traces its roots to 1832, is a family-owned textile manufacturer headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.
Rockland arrived in Bamberg in November 1963 when it purchased the Bamberg Textile Mill, formerly Bamberg Cotton Mill.
About 11 years ago, Rockland consolidated its operations to Bamberg County.
Rockland developed coated blackout window covering fabrics in the 1960s. It is the only remaining manufacturer of these products in the United States, the company says.
