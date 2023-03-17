Orangeburg's Longwood Plantation and Magnolia Place presented a $5,501 check to the South Carolina Alzheimer’s Association.

Funds help provide care and support to families while also advancing research toward method of treatment and prevention.

The funds were raised as part of the facility's 10th annual “Rock to Remember” fundraising event held in early November 2022.

"The Alzheimer's Association is a very vital resource that is out there not only to the families but to the community as well," Longwood Plantation and Magnolia Place Marketing Director Marcie Britton said. "They educate, they support and I feel that it is truly a vital program that a lot of people have supported here within the Orangeburg community showing that, with us doing Rock to Remember, how much support the community provides the Alzheimer's Association."

"We are very honored and privileged to to continue on with this event every year," Britton said. "Hopefully we will each $100,000 down the line. We are looking forward to 10 more years."

Since the inception of Rock to Remember, about $48,072 has been raised in total for the SCAA.

The event includes a silent auction with handmade crafts, homemade goodies and donations from individuals, area businesses and organizations.

Britton gave a shout out to Carol Livingston, who helped spearhead the start of Rock to Remember in 2012. She was the activity director of the facility at the time. She also recognized Phyllis Parker of Grove Park Pharmacy, who has served on the Rock to Remember committee from its inception and has always been a big advocate of the fundraising event.

"We are so grateful of Longwood Plantation down here in Orangeburg being able to run the Rock to Remember event over the past 10 years raising over 48,000 plus dollars," Alzheimer's Association of South Carolina Chapter Walk Manager Brian Semkiw said. "This past year in 2022, they raised $5,501."

Semkiw said the donation enables the Alzheimer's Association to run programs and education support in the state. He said about 79% of the dollars go to research and programing, another 15% to fundraising events and 4% to administration fees for training education support teams.

"We want to thank Longwood Plantation here in Orangeburg for running a great 'Rock to Remember' event in November every year," Semkiw said.

According to the S.C. Alzheimer’s Disease Registry’s data from 2017 (the last available), 2,117 individuals in Orangeburg County were living with Alzheimer’s disease or related (ADRD) dementias.

Orangeburg County has seen a 132% increase in documented cases since 2000, according to the SCADR.

African Americans were 17% more likely to have ADRD than their non-Hispanic white counterparts within the county, according to the SCADR.

While most individuals with ADRD were 65 or older, 11% of county cases were under the age of 65.

About 71.8% of those individuals with Alzheimer's were living in community setting.

In Calhoun County, about 227 individuals were living with ADRD. Calhoun County has seen a 50% increase in documented cases since 2000, according to the SCADR.

African Americans were 105% more likely to have ADRD than their non-Hispanic white counterparts within the county, according to the SCADR.

About 12% of county cases were under the age of 65, with about 67.4% living in a community setting.

In Bamberg County, 364 individuals were living with ADRD. Bamberg County has seen an 84% increase in documented cases since 2000, according to the SCADR.

African Americans were 43% more likely to have ADRD than their non-Hispanic white counterparts within the county, the SCADR stated.

About 13% of county cases were under the age of 65, according to the SCADR.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers confidential support and information to people living with dementia, caregivers, families and the public through its helpline at 1-800-272-3900. Or visit alz.org/sc.

The SCAA continually accepts donations.

All donations can be made to the South Carolina Alzheimer's Association and can be mailed to: Longwood Plantation, 1687 Longwood Drive, Orangeburg, S.C. 29118.