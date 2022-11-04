‘Rock to Remember’ offers cause, community; fundraiser held for Alzheimer’s Association

Mildred Cornelius was soaking in the sunshine and enjoying the entertainment on Friday.

“This is real nice,” Cornelius said. “I like the dancing.”

“It is a beautiful day and I have thoroughly enjoyed everything,” she said.

Cornelius was among the people who gathered for the tenth annual “Rock to Remember,” the South Carolina Alzheimer’s Association's fundraising event held at the Longwood Plantation and Magnolia Place.

Cornelius has lived at Longwood for the past half year and has enjoyed her stay. The “Rock to Remember” is a highlight.

It is the second consecutive year the event has been held in person. It was held virtually during COVID.

Since the inception of the fundraiser, almost $40,000 has been raised. Funds help provide care and support to families while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.

The event included a silent auction with handmade crafts, homemade goodies and donations from individuals, area businesses and organizations.

The day was full of entertainment. Palmetto Jazz performed live music as they have since the fundraiser’s inception. Movin and Groovin (MOVE with Celeste) featured kids from Sugar-N-Spice Childcare.

The Oaks of Orangeburg creative dancers performed. Also, drummers performed military marches, while Raymond Tucker and Mac Davis also performed.

Attendees also were able to partake from food provided by the Grove Park Pharmacy and Hospice Care. The business has catered the event since its beginning.

“I think it is wonderful,” Audrey Gerlach of The Oaks said. “It serves a wonderful purpose and it gets people out. It is a gorgeous day. It could not have been nicer.”

Carol Livingston helped spearhead the start of the “Rock to Remember” in 2012. She was the activity director of the facility at the time.

“I started it as an activity for the residents,” Livingston said. “I got busy and made some things for it. We contacted businesses and started with a silent auction.”

“The residents manned the tables,” Livingston said. “It was an activity for them. It has grown. It is kind of an event now.”

Livingston said the name “Rock to Remember” came about through the initial formation committee.

“We felt like the individuals in the memory care unit could rock and the residents over here could rock and we were rocking to remember a lot of things,” Livingston said.

Livingston said her mother had Alzheimer's and lived at Magnolia about 17 years ago.

“It is a journey,” Livingston said. “When you have somebody with dementia in your family, it is a journey everybody takes.”

With roughly $40,000 raised, Livingston said, “I think it is pretty good for a group of retired people spending the day having fun.

“I felt like the residents in assisted living are people who have given all their lives. Just because you move into a facility doesn't mean that you could no longer give and contribute. That was kind of my thought on it."

Longwood Plantation Administrator Jerri Johnson-Still said, “One of the biggest crises of today that we face is dementia/Alzheimer's.

“It affects everybody. There is not a person in the world that is not touched by this disease. We are getting so close to finding a cure or finding better treatments for people who have it.”

Johnson-Still said the “Rock to Remember” helps to raise awareness of the disease.

“It brings people into our community and lets them meet some of the residents who do have Alzheimer's and dementia and see that they are not lost people,” Johnson-Still said. “They can still live full, active lives and they can still contribute to the community. I think it is important for everybody to see that and that in a way kind of help reduces the fear and the stigma of Alzheimer's and dementia.”

According to the S.C. Alzheimer’s Disease Registry’s data from 2017 (the last available), 2,117 individuals in Orangeburg County were living with Alzheimer’s disease or related (ADRD) dementias.

Orangeburg County has seen a 132% increase in documented cases since 2000, according to the SCADR.

African Americans were 17% more likely to have ADRD than their non-Hispanic white counterparts within the county, according to the SCADR.

While most individuals with ADRD were 65 or older, 11% of county cases were under the age of 65.

About 71.8% of those individuals with Alzheimer's were living in community setting.

In Calhoun County, about 227 individuals were living with ADRD. Calhoun County has seen a 50% increase in documented cases since 2000, according to the SCADR.

African Americans were 105% more likely to have ADRD than their non-Hispanic white counterparts within the county, according to the SCADR.

About 12% of county cases were under the age of 65, with about 67.4% living in a community setting

In Bamberg County, 364 individuals were living with ADRD. Bamberg County has seen an 84% increase in documented cases since 2000, according to the SCADR.

African Americans were 43% more likely to have ADRD than their non-Hispanic white counterparts within the county, the SCADR stated.

About 13% of county cases were under the age of 65, according to the SCADR.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers confidential support and information to people living with dementia, caregivers, families and the public through its helpline at 1-800-272-3900. Or visit alz.org/sc.

All donations can be made to the South Carolina Alzheimer's Association and can be mailed to: Longwood Plantation, 1687 Longwood Drive, Orangeburg, S.C. 29118.

For more information on Longwood Plantation, contact Director of Admissions Marcie Britton at 803-268-9990 or visit www.longwoodplantation.net. Longwood is celebrating more than 25 years of providing assisted-living care for the community.