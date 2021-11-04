‘Rock to Remember’: Longwood Plantation holds annual Alzheimer’s fundraiser

Longwood Plantation and Magnolia Place held their ninth annual “Rock to Remember” event to raise money for the South Carolina Alzheimer’s Association on Monday, Nov. 1.
The celebration included a silent auction with handmade crafts, homemade goodies and donations from individuals, area businesses and organizations. Palmetto Jazz performed live music as they have since the fundraiser’s inception by Carol Livingston in 2012.
Residents, facility staff and community members were excited to be able to interact in person again this year as last year’s event had to be virtual due to COVID-19 restrictions and health concerns.
“Over the past nine years, we have been able to raise almost $40,000 for the S.C. Alzheimer’s Association and that goes for research and respite stays for people that are caring for people with Alzheimer’s,” said Jerri Johnson-Still, the administrator for Longwood Plantation and Magnolia Place.
“All of the proceeds from the silent auction go to the S.C. Alzheimer’s Association. We received items from many of the local businesses, including coffee shops, resorts in Santee and The Oaks,” she said, indicating that the auction would continue throughout the day.
Johnson-Still said that even before the event kickoff, they had already received donations through the mail from individuals and churches.
“We are well on our way to beating last year’s total,” she said.
“I am very excited. I enjoy doing anything they want me to do,” said first-time attendee, Longwood resident Dene Wolfe, the designated “banker” for the event.
The Rev. Beth Yarborough of Williston Presbyterian Church offered up a prayer to start the official celebration. Her mother, who is 101 years old, has been living at the facility for the past six years.
“Loving God, we pray for those who suffer from the anxiety, ambiguity and confusion of dementia and for their caregivers,” she said.
Phillip Ford said, “I am the perennial emcee for the event. I am honored. I grew up at Longwood and Magnolia Place. My mom, Michele Bossi, is the previous owner.”
“We are always happy to support ‘Rock to Remember’ and the S.C. Alzheimer’s Association to end Alzheimer’s and hopefully find a cure,” Ford said.
Michele Bossi, who also acted as administrator for 18 years, said, “We built Longwood Plantation back in 1994. We’ve always had a love for the elderly and knew that we needed something like this here. We were the first in the tri-county area. We are very proud of that.”
Bossi said that she and her former husband, Fred Ford, along with Jean and Bobby Hooker, began the care facility over 25 years ago and later added Magnolia Place.
Referring to the importance of the day’s events, Bossi said, “This is my baby. This is something I have always loved to do, working with Alzheimer’s residents. So every amount we can raise to help with this illness is clearly something that is very near and dear to my heart.”
Longwood Plantation is celebrating more than 25 years of providing assisted-living care for the community. If you are interested in learning more about the facility or donating to the Alzheimer’s fundraiser, contact Marcie Britton, director of admissions, at 803-268-9990.