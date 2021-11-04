‘Rock to Remember’: Longwood Plantation holds annual Alzheimer’s fundraiser

“We are well on our way to beating last year’s total,” she said.

“I am very excited. I enjoy doing anything they want me to do,” said first-time attendee, Longwood resident Dene Wolfe, the designated “banker” for the event.

The Rev. Beth Yarborough of Williston Presbyterian Church offered up a prayer to start the official celebration. Her mother, who is 101 years old, has been living at the facility for the past six years.

“Loving God, we pray for those who suffer from the anxiety, ambiguity and confusion of dementia and for their caregivers,” she said.

Phillip Ford said, “I am the perennial emcee for the event. I am honored. I grew up at Longwood and Magnolia Place. My mom, Michele Bossi, is the previous owner.”

“We are always happy to support ‘Rock to Remember’ and the S.C. Alzheimer’s Association to end Alzheimer’s and hopefully find a cure,” Ford said.

Michele Bossi, who also acted as administrator for 18 years, said, “We built Longwood Plantation back in 1994. We’ve always had a love for the elderly and knew that we needed something like this here. We were the first in the tri-county area. We are very proud of that.”