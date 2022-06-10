Robinson leaving OCDC helm; longtime director ‘will be missed’ in Orangeburg County

Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson is leaving after 17 years in the position. He will become chief executive officer of the Florence County Economic Development Partnership.

OCDC Chair Kenneth Middleton said Robinson’s “knowledge and skills will be missed.”

“He has helped to build a fantastic foundation of success which will continue,” Middleton said.

Robinson has served as OCDC executive director since May 2005. Prior to his arrival in Orangeburg, Robinson was a project manager with the South Carolina Department of Commerce and an administrator with the town of Springdale.

Robinson said, “Orangeburg County is an outstanding organization thanks to the leadership of the county council and the board of directors.

“I wish the OCDC staff and board continued success in your important mission of creating jobs and capital investment and raising the standard of living for the people of Orangeburg County."

“I am truly humbled to have had the opportunity to get to know everyone and hope that we will be able to support one another well into the future,” he said. “We have a great organization and wonderful culture here at OCDC, and that will always continue.”

Robinson expressed his appreciation for all those he has worked with over the years.

“I can honestly say that I have enjoyed every day,” Robinson said. “The commitment to economic development is unparalleled. Truly, Orangeburg County and the Global Logistics Triangle have an exciting future.

“My time at OCDC and the County of Orangeburg has been personally rewarding beyond words. I do not think that I have ever worked for a better group of individuals dedicated to making their community a better place to work and live. Thank you.”

Former state senator John Matthews said Robinson’s “vision and his wisdom transformed this county.”

When Robinson arrived in Orangeburg County, it was ranked 5th among the poorest counties in the state, Matthews said. The county has “leapfrogged eight counties.”

When Robinson arrived, the average manufacturing wage was about $10.71, Matthews said. Today it is about $19.73.

“We are not where we want to be, but we are a long way from where we were,” Matthews said. “I give a lot of that credit to Gregg for his vision and his wisdom.”

Matthews said he and Robinson have worked on infrastructure development over the years, which helped lay the groundwork for economic development.

“These projects will all benefit from his work,” Matthews said.

Matthews called Robinson’s move, “a loss for Orangeburg County but a gain for Florence.

“I wish him the best and lots of luck. He has done a lot of good for this county and I am sure the people of Florence will be more than satisfied.”

Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright said Robinson will be missed.

“Gregg is a heck of a salesman. He is good at it and getting in front of people. He is a people person and he has done a lot for Orangeburg County in the area of economic growth,” Wright said.

“He will leave a legacy for us,” Wright continued. “I wish him the best.”

Wright noted Robinson helped fill the Orangeburg County/City Industrial Park.

“Just about every business in there came under Gregg's leadership,” Wright said.

He noted economic development has been Orangeburg County’s top priority.

“We have always wanted to expand our base on capital investments so we can grow our mills and do things that would increase the value of the county so we can continue to provide services,” Wright said.

Under Robinson’s direction, the county has publicly announced over $2 billion in new capital investment and over 2,000 new jobs.

About ten solar projects have announced plans to invest a total of $503.5 million and provide 460 megawatts of power in the county over the last five years. And the development of the Interstate 95 and U.S. 301 interchange helped improve access in what the county has trademarked as the Global Logistics Triangle.

Robinson’s last day at the OCDC will be July 8. A search committee will conduct in an external search for new a leader, according to the press release.

Central SC Alliance Director of Business Development Stephen Roddey will help guide the process. The alliance works with regional development efforts.

In the interim, the alliance will assist Orangeburg County in its project management efforts.

Nelson Lindsey, CSCA president and CEO, stated that his team “is ready to assist the Orangeburg County Development Commission.”

“We offer the resources of our office and staff to assist at this time to help continue the county’s exemplary growth,” Lindsey said. “Stephen knows Orangeburg County well and has been working with Gregg and his team for over 17 years. We thank Mr. Robinson for all his efforts and success and wish him well in his future endeavors. We look forward to supporting OCDC during the transition.”

Middleton said, "Economic development is a team sport and the staff at OCDC are poised and ready to step up during this important transition.

“Economic development is the county’s top priority. It is the foundation for a greater quality of life, and we will transition into a new era of development.”

