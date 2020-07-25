Robinson appointed to RMC board

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dawn Robinson has been appointed to Regional Medical Center’s Board of Trustees by Calhoun County Council.

An Orangeburg native, Robinson serves as senior vice president of commercial banking for Pinnacle Financial Partners of the Midlands and Coastal South Carolina.

Prior to that, she served three years as senior vice president of banking for First Citizens Bank.

Highlights from her career include key leadership roles at National Bank of South Carolina and Citizens and Southern National Bank where she helped lead strategic planning to expand commercial lending efforts within their respective markets.

After attending Willington Academy in Orangeburg County, Robinson earned her bachelor’s degree in business economics and French from Wofford College in Spartanburg.

She obtained a master’s of business administration from the University of South Carolina in Columbia and holds a graduate degree from the Southern Methodist University Southwest Graduate School of Banking.

Robinson leads an active civic life. She serves on the Trident Technical College Foundation Board (Finance Committee); the Charleston Women in International Trade (member); and the Maritime Association of South Carolina (Membership Committee).