Road naming honors horse-breeding legend Othniel Wienges Jr.

The late Calhoun County native Othniel Henry Wienges Jr. was perhaps one of the most well-known horse breeders in South Carolina, winning numerous state and industry honors.

Wienges was chosen 13 times as "South Carolina Breeder of the Year" by the national Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association. The South Carolina Owners and Breeders Association named its annual award after Wienges, who was the first recipient.

In 1974 he was also presented the "Man of the Year Award in New England Racing" by the Northeastern Sportswriters Association.

Wienges also served for a time in the S.C. House of Representatives.

His service and contributions to the state were recognized as a portion of Colonel Thomson Highway (U.S. 601) was dedicated May 21 as "Othniel Wienges, Jr. Memorial Highway." Wienges died April 2, 2013, at the age of 88.

"He is just really representative of Calhoun County," Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews, said. "He loved Calhoun County."'

Ott, who was the primary sponsor of the S.C. House resolution making the honor possible, said Wienges was someone he looked up to growing up and was a mentor to him. He helped guide Ott during his days at the University of South Carolina and Clemson University.

"I thought this was a nice tribute to the family and him," Ott said.

Two signs were placed on the approximately 2-mile stretch of road north of St. Matthews. The stretch is from the intersection with Inabinet Road to the town limit.

The signs are located close to the place Wienges called home.

Family members and friends of Wienges were in attendance at the sign-unveiling ceremony.

John Wienges, Othneil's son and reading clerk of the South Carolina Senate, had the opportunity to read the concurrent resolution when it came before the Senate. The moment was one filled with emotion.

"It was very humbling," John said. "It was very unexpected and my dad would have been tickled beyond belief. He loved Calhoun County and he loved helping people."

"Our family was just delighted for Russell to do this to honor him," John said. "My dad is somewhere smiling. He would never have expected that. He would certainly be very honored."

Wienges said he gets to ride by the signs each day.

"When I see that sign, I think of my Dad," he said.

Born in 1924 and named after his father, Wienges grew up in St. Matthews on the Singleton Plantation, which his grandfather had acquired in the late 19th century.

He learned horse breeding with his father, who first raised Standardbreds (used for trotting and pacing races), shifting to Thoroughbreds in the mid-20th century, which specialize in flat racing.

Wienges became a horse breeder and took over his family plantation operating as O.H. Wienges & Sons Stables.

He was active in the horse industry in the state for decades and raced his horses along the East Coast.

His most successful stallion was the Mr. Prospector horse Kokand, which "sired progeny who earned more than $14 million and 10 stakes winners, including half-million dollar earner Big Rut."

An alumnus of the University of South Carolina, Wienges was chairman emeritus of the board of trustees and a founding member of its educational foundation.

He served in the S.C. House of Representatives as a Democrat for 10 years (1962-72), nine of those on the influential Ways and Means Committee.

He served on the S.C. Commission on Higher Education. He was honored with South Carolina’s highest civilian award, The Order of the Palmetto, in 2004.

Wienges was also active in numerous agricultural and other civic organizations in South Carolina, several related to his alma mater, the state university.

The same year he was also named Citizen of the Year by the Calhoun County Rotary Club.

He also served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

His ship participated in landings including Leyte, Mindanao and Subic Bay in the Philippines, and Saipan and the Mariana Islands.

