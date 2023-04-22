The South Carolina State University College of Business & Information Systems has restructured its advisory board as distinguished alumni and supporters with global business and government experiences step into new leadership roles.

The restructured CBIS Advisory Board elected Martin Roache as chair and retired Lt. Gen. Bruce L. Crawford as vice chair of the advisory board, effective Feb. 233. They lead a board of 14 members, six of whom were reappointed and eight newly appointed.

“Each member of the new advisory board brings valuable perspectives and complementary expertise to help move the College into the future with strength and vision,” CBIS Dean Matthew Guah said. “I am excited to work with Martin and Bruce in their new leadership roles on the opportunities before CBIS."

“They are both accomplished, globally minded business and government agency leaders, proud alumni, and deeply devoted supporters of CBIS’s mission and students,” Guah said. “I look forward to their guidance in advancing the CBIS’s mission and strategic plan.”

Dr. Frederick Evans, SC State’s provost and vice president for academic affairs thanked the outgoing chair, Walter H. Washington, for his “steady, extraordinary leadership and service on this advisory board over the years and for his ongoing support as a proud Bulldog.”

“We are grateful to all the outgoing board members for their years of commitment,” Evans said. “We are incredibly pleased to welcome our new board members and have Mr. Roache and Lt. Gen. Crawford serve as our new board chair and vice chair respectively.

Roache (class of 1992), is a native of Orangeburg. He is a born Bulldog as his father, Dr. Lewie C. Roache, worked at South Carolina State for over 41 years. Martin Roache graduated from SC State with honors and a degree in economics. While at SC State, he also played golf, earning a two-time National Minority Collegiate Champion and a three-time All American. He went on to play nine years on profession golf tours. He was inducted into the SCSU Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014. Roache joined the Palmetto Bluff Real Estate Company in Bluffton in 2018.

Crawford (class of 1986) was commissioned through SC State’s ROTC program on May 28, 1986, graduating as a Distinguished Military Graduate with a bachelor of science in electrical engineering. He has over 35 years of leadership, executive management, national security, digital transformation, and cybersecurity experience. Crawford was the U.S. Army’s chief information officer and senior information technology accountable official for the 1.4-million-person Army. He also holds a master of science in administration from Central Michigan University, a master of science in national resource strategy from the National Defense University in addition to an honorary doctor of public service from South Carolina State.

The new board also includes:

Walter H. Washington (class of 1964) was employed by UIUC after completing two master’s degrees and remained there until he retired when cofounded a consulting practice.

Tonja Wilson Brown (class of 1993) is vice president of talent acquisition with TIAA, a Fortune 100 financial services organization.

James M. McQuilla is a sales professional, management executive and small-business entrepreneur with more than three decades of experience. McQuilla serves as president of the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce.

Dr. Robert Etheridge is owner and president of Mixon Seed Service Inc. and AGSouth Genetics LLC. He serves as treasurer of the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce.

Howard Jones (class of 1980) is CEO of Jones Benefits LLC, an insurance agency that offers auto, home, life, health and commercial insurance.

Mario Scott (class of 2002). Scott represents Pfizer as a fellow on Price Waterhouse Cooper (PwC) designed CEO Action Fellowship for Racial Equity.

Ronald L. Summers has served as chief executive officer of the Palmetto Agi Business Council since 2017 after retiring at the end of 2016 with over 35 years of service within the Farm Credit system.

James I. Means II (class of 1988) is chairman and CEO, Spanky’s Gourmet Pickles LLC.

Ayiesha de Coteau-Sammy (class of 2003) is from Trinidad and Tobago, and is currently a consultant for the Government of the British Virgin Islands.

Omari Bennett (class of 2014). Bennett is founder and CEO of The Bennett Group, a private investment and production company founded in June 2017.

Walter Curry is a lifelong resident of Orangeburg and an entrepreneur with strong ties to his community. In addition to the Curry Insurance Agency, Curry also owns and operates Camp Landy Resort, a 15-acre outdoor event venue located in Orangeburg.

Barrett J. Tolbert is director of contracts and procurement for Charleston County Government.