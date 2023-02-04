The Regional Medical Center's cancer center has been accredited.

The H.F. Mabry Center for Cancer Care Wednesday announced it has been accredited by the Commission on Cancer (CoC), a program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) for the next three years.

The center was up for review Nov. 8. It had been accredited in the past, but lost the accreditation a few years ago.

To earn accreditation, a cancer program is required to meet 34 of the CoC's quality care standards, according to an RMC press release.

The CoC team evaluates the center through a survey process to ensure it maintains levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care.

Because it is a CoC-accredited cancer center, it takes a multidisciplinary approach to treating cancer that requires consultation among surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, diagnostic radiologists, pathologists and other cancer specialists.

This multidisciplinary partnership is designed to result in improved patient care.

“Receiving this accreditation confirms that we are offering first-class cancer care to the communities we serve," RMC Senior Director of Physician Services Echo McAlhany said. "The team at the Mabry Center offers a full range of services – from early detection and diagnosis to treatment while educating and supporting our patients and their families along their journey."

"We are offering care here that is standard of care," McAlhany said. "Just like Lexington and just like MUSC, we are offering the same level of care that they are offering and that accreditation speaks to our quality and standard of care that we are providing at the Mabry Cancer Center."

The accreditation also provides the center the framework for cancer center to improve its quality of patient care through various cancer-related programs that focus on the full spectrum of cancer care including prevention, early diagnosis, cancer staging, treatment, rehabilitation, life-long follow-up for recurrent disease, and end-of-life care, according to the press release.

The accreditation means that patients have access to information on clinical trials and new treatments, genetic counseling, and patient-centered services including psycho-social support, a patient navigation process, and a survivorship care plan that documents the care each patient receives and seeks to improve cancer survivors’ quality of life, according to the press release.

Mabry Center Practice Manager Hope Shay said the facility continues to provide up-to-date cancer and oncology care and radiation therapy, as well as the implementation of brachytherapy.

Brachytherapy is surgical procedure with prostate cancer where a sealed radiation source is placed inside or next to the area requiring treatment.

Shay said the procedure is paramount for Orangeburg and surrounding areas.

"Yes maybe Lexington has it and maybe MUSC, but you are talking about an hour drive to go have the same procedure you can have right here at home," Shay said.

McAlhany said the cancer center is also reopening support groups to the community. They had been shut down during the COVID pandemic.

Shay said the South Carolina Cancer Alliance has worked with the hospital to provide stronger support groups.

The accreditation also cites the cancer center's maintenance of a cancer registry and contributions of data to the National Cancer Data Base (NCDB), a joint program of the CoC and American Cancer Society.

Data on all types of cancer are tracked and analyzed through the NCDB and used to explore trends in cancer care.

The center also has access to this information which is used to create national, regional, and state benchmark reports. These reports are also used by the center with its quality improvement efforts.

There are currently more than 1,500 accredited cancer programs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, according to the press release.

The center provides the public with information on the resources, services and cancer treatment experience for each cancer program through the Hospital Locator at https://www.facs.org/search/cancer-programs.

Established in 1922 by the American College of Surgeons, the CoC is a consortium of professional organizations dedicated to improving patient outcomes and quality of life for cancer patients through standard setting, prevention, research, education, and the monitoring of comprehensive, quality care.

Its membership includes Fellows of the American College of Surgeons.