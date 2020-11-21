RMC wins award as clinical site of year

The Lowcountry Area Health Education Center announced its selection of the Regional Medical Center as 2020 Clinical Site of the Year.

The award was given for RMC’s outstanding clinical teaching of students in health care professions, including physician assistant and nurse practitioner students.

The Lowcountry Area Health Education Center is one of four regional AHEC centers in the state of South Carolina. Lowcountry AHEC’s mission is to provide better health care to the 12 counties of the Lowcountry of South Carolina by connecting high school students to careers in health, college health care students to their communities and health care professionals to continuing education.

The purpose of the Clinical Site of the Year award is to bring recognition to an outstanding community-based practice serving South Carolina health profession students. Each year, community sites provide hours of clinical education to students from all health professions. It was RMC’s dedication to the education of the next generation of health professionals that led to it being honored this year.

Nominations for the award came from students and AHEC personnel.

Owned by Orangeburg and Calhoun counties, Regional Medical Center health care system includes a 286-bed, acute-care hospital certified by The Joint Commission and 23 primary care and specialty care practices. RMC also operates a new, 20,500-square foot emergency care facility serving Bamberg, Barnwell and surrounding areas.

