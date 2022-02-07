RMC warns of phone scammers

The Regional Medical Center is warning local residents that scammers have used the phone number belonging to the South Carolina Orthopaedic Institute.

The scammers are pretending to be employees of SCOI.

These calls are not authorized calls by anyone employed by SCOI or RMC.

RMC says the scammers are using caller ID “spoofing,” which allows the scammers to disguise their calls as if they were coming from the hospital.

“If you have received what you believe to be one of these fraudulent calls, RMC apologizes for any trouble it may have caused,” the hospital said in a release.

RMC says it is doing everything possible to correct the problem, but asks people to be aware of the following:

• If you have not been a patient at RMC or SCOI, or are not currently scheduled for a medical procedure, it is unlikely you would be receiving a call.

• If you are a RMC or SCOI patient, and you are unsure why a representative of the practice may be calling you, ask for the caller’s name, hospital department and a direct number where you can call them back.

• If you receive a call from South Carolina Orthopaedic Institute that you believe is fraudulent, please contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 to report the abuse. Alternatively, you may contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

Some important tips from the Federal Communications Commission include:

• You may not be able to tell right away if an incoming call is spoofed. Be careful about responding to any request for personal identifying information.

• Never give out personal information such as account numbers, Social Security numbers, mother's maiden names, passwords or other identifying information in response to unexpected calls or if you are at all suspicious.

• If you get an inquiry from someone who says they represent a company or a government agency seeking personal information, hang up and call the phone number on your account statement, in the phone book or on the company's or government agency's website to verify the authenticity of the request.

• Use caution if you are being pressured for information immediately.

• If you have a voicemail account with your phone service, be sure to set a password for it. Some voicemail services are preset to allow access if you call in from your own phone number. A hacker could spoof your home phone number and gain access to your voicemail if you do not set a password.

