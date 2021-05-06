RMC visiting hours change

The Regional Medical Center’s non-COVID patient visiting hours will become 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. beginning Monday, May 10. One visitor will be allowed at a time per patient.

No visitors will be allowed for any COVID patients or any patients in the ICU.

For more information, visit www.trmchealth.org or www.facebook.com/RMCOrangeburg, or call RMC’s vaccine hotline at 1-833-522-8227.