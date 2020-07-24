RMC unveils Express Care

"We all know in these times we are going through now, health care is more important than anything else,” he said.

Wright said the center will provide the community with the latest in technology to help combat health issues.

"I am glad Orangeburg County is on the cutting edge of it," Wright said. "I always say a prayer for those frontline people who are working during these times."

RMC Board Chair the Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg called the Express Care center a wonderful addition.

“It will take a tremendous load off the emergency department. It will enable persons to come in, get triaged and decisions made as to whether they should be admitted or released,” he said.

Williams thanked Orangeburg and Calhoun county councils for funding the project.

The center will accommodate walk-ins and offer a free online reservation system called Save Your Spot for making an appointment.

Dr. Dennis Wheeler, who has about 47 years of experience in emergency room care, will serve as the medical director of the Express Care.

Express Care will be open seven days a week: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.