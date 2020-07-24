RMC unveils Express Care

The Regional Medical Center showed off its new RMC Express Care facility on Thursday.
The center will provide faster access to care for minor, non-life threatening injuries and illnesses.
“We are excited to offer this new care option to the Orangeburg and Calhoun communities,” RMC President and CEO Charles E. Williams said. “RMC Express Care will contribute to lower wait times in our main emergency department as well as provide faster care to our patients and families seeking minor treatment.”
The 5,130-square-foot facility, located behind the Dialysis Access Institute on campus, will officially open to the public Monday, Aug. 3.
It features nine private treatment rooms, two triage rooms, diagnostic imaging services and laboratory services.
The center will employ about 17 staff members and at least three medical providers.
It will treat conditions such as colds, flu, minor lacerations, sprains and infections.
Williams gave a shout out to RMC Vice President of Operations Matt Hinkle and RMC Chief Operating Officer Nicole Hendricks for spearheading the project.
"I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to see the opening of this Express Center," Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright said during Thursday’s ribbon-cutting.
"We all know in these times we are going through now, health care is more important than anything else,” he said.
Wright said the center will provide the community with the latest in technology to help combat health issues.
"I am glad Orangeburg County is on the cutting edge of it," Wright said. "I always say a prayer for those frontline people who are working during these times."
RMC Board Chair the Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg called the Express Care center a wonderful addition.
“It will take a tremendous load off the emergency department. It will enable persons to come in, get triaged and decisions made as to whether they should be admitted or released,” he said.
Williams thanked Orangeburg and Calhoun county councils for funding the project.
The center will accommodate walk-ins and offer a free online reservation system called Save Your Spot for making an appointment.
Dr. Dennis Wheeler, who has about 47 years of experience in emergency room care, will serve as the medical director of the Express Care.
Express Care will be open seven days a week: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
RMC Occupational Medicine will be housed in the same location.
Local businesses can schedule their employees for physicals, screenings or tests Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Fridays 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
