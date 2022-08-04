RMC trustees hold closed-door meeting

Regional Medical Center trustees went into closed session on Tuesday to discuss a contractual agreement and receive legal advice on a proposed partnership between the hospital and the Medical University of South Carolina.

After a little over an hour in closed session, trustees did not have any public discussion. They voted to adjourn.

Following the meeting, RMC attorney Laura Evans said she could not provide details of the matter under discussion.

“It is a contractual issue that we are still in negotiations on,” Evans said. “I will be the first to call you when I can.”

“There is an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) applicable to it,” Evans continued. “I would think by the end of the week I would have something for you.”

Evans said she could not provide the subject matter of the contractual agreement.

Evans did say the matter does not have to do with the proposed RMC partnership with MUSC.