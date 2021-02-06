RMC trustees discuss CEO search

Regional Medical Center trustees heard a report Thursday from the committee tasked with finding a new chief executive officer.
Trustees went into closed session for a little under an hour to hear the report during a special called meeting.
Trustees did not vote when they returned to open session.
In September, RMC hired Georgia-based The Coker Group to conduct the search for a new CEO for the hospital.
Veteran health care executive Kirk Wilson is serving as interim CEO until a permanent CEO is secured.