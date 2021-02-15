RMC trustees discuss CEO search

The trustee board of the Regional Medical Center met Monday morning.
The board met at 11:30 a.m. and entered executive session to discuss matters related to its search for a permanent chief executive officer.
The board took no action after returning to open session.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD
Dionne Gleaton
Staff Writer
Dionne Gleaton has been a staff writer with The T&D for 20 years. She has been an education reporter, regional reporter and currently writes features with an emphasis on health.
