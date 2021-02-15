 Skip to main content
RMC trustees discuss CEO search
RMC trustees discuss CEO search

Library: The Regional Medical Center illustration

Regional Medical Center

 LARRY HARDY, T&D FILES

The trustee board of the Regional Medical Center met Monday morning.

The board met at 11:30 a.m. and entered executive session to discuss matters related to its search for a permanent chief executive officer.

The board took no action after returning to open session.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

