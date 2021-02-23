RMC trustees discuss CEO search

Regional Medical Center trustees met behind closed doors for about two hours Monday morning to discuss matters related to the search for a permanent chief executive officer.
Support Local Journalism
The board took no action after returning to open session.
In September, RMC hired Georgia-based The Coker Group to conduct the search for a new CEO for the hospital.
Veteran health care executive Kirk Wilson is serving as interim CEO until a permanent CEO is secured.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Gene Zaleski
Staff Writer
Gene Zaleski is a reporter/staff writer with The Times and Democrat. To get local news all the time, become a member at https://thetandd.com/members/join/
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.