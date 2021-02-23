 Skip to main content
RMC trustees discuss CEO search
RMC trustees discuss CEO search

RMC illustration (copy)

An exterior view of the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties.

 T&D FILE

Regional Medical Center trustees met behind closed doors for about two hours Monday morning to discuss matters related to the search for a permanent chief executive officer.

The board took no action after returning to open session.

In September, RMC hired Georgia-based The Coker Group to conduct the search for a new CEO for the hospital.

Veteran health care executive Kirk Wilson is serving as interim CEO until a permanent CEO is secured.

