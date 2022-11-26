RMC to reassess services that lose money

The Regional Medical Center's new strategic planning committee will do a deep dive into the hospital's services with a focus on lines that have not been profitable.

The committee also plans to review the hospital's marketing plan.

"Some of those things we are just going to have to re-evaluate," RMC Strategic Planning Committee Chair Jeannine Kees said, referencing the marketing plan specifically. Kees said the committee has asked hospital staff for the marketing plan in order to better conduct the review.

Kees said the committee will also receive more information from the hospital's finance committee about the service lines and will continue to review that matter as well.

Kees said the committee will further examine the proposed project to open a medical clinic in Santee.

"Those proposals were actually perceptional," Kees said. "We were maybe going to resubmit and maybe re-ask for an RFP (request for proposal) and maybe for an additional rather than just two two companies," Kees said, noting the matter will be brought to the full board at a later date.

In related matters, RMC Chief Finance Officer Dennis Pettigrew said during September -- the last month of the hospital's 2021-22 fiscal year -- the hospital saw a loss of $4.1 million and ended the fiscal year with about a $36.2 million loss.

"That is consistent with where we have been running," Pettigrew said, noting in 2021 the hospital lost $33.1 million.

The hospital's new fiscal year began Oct. 1, but the month's numbers were still in draft form and were not discussed in any detail.

RMC Finance Committee Chair Steve Tyson said in light of the hospital's financial challenges, the focus needs to be on watching expenses.

"We need to look at areas to improve profitability," Tyson said. "At the end of the day, we need to look at collecting every penny we can get and not more."

In light of the financial shortfall, trustees unanimously voted to transfer $2.8 million from the hospital's investment fund to general operations.

"We are trying to shore up some of these losses," RMC Board Chair Dr. Lucius Craig III said following the meeting.

The transfer of the $2.8 million was made at the recommendation of Pettigrew.

As part of its effort to improve finances, the hospital's revenue cycle team is meeting daily to review billing collections and processing procedures.

"We are focused on improving needs processes and reducing our accounts receivable," RMC President and CEO David Southerland said.

Board stipends

Craig said he looked for data from other hospital boards in the state for typical stipends for board members but due to the lack of comprehensive data, board pay for school boards was used as a standard.

After receiving legal advice, the board members stipends were delineated as follows:

For regular meetings, the board chair will receive $75 and board members will receive $50.

For committee meetings, the chair of the committee will receive $50 and committee members will receive $25.

"With legal advice we figure that is a fair and equitable board stipend for board members," Craig said.

Craig noted board members can choose to donate their stipend to any nonprofit organization, including the RMC Foundation.

Trustee Dr. Frank Coulter asked if board members will receive mileage reimbursement.

"We did not discuss reimbursement for travel and mileage," Craig said, noting the matter will be looked into and discussed at the next board meeting.

RMC/MUSC partnership update

RMC President and CEO David Southerland said the hospital's executive team has been involved in due diligence with the Medical University of South Carolina ahead of the partnership between the two hospitals.

"There have been a series of work stream metric updates weekly to address needed detailed information to finalize each of the six due diligence areas," Southerland said.

Due diligence is being conducted in the areas of finance, revenue cycle, information technology, physician contracts and compensation, compliance and real estate.

"We have had a heavy, heavy amount of involvement with financial due diligence, which is really looking at the quality of earnings compliance in regards to make sure we are in compliance with regulations across the board," Southerland said.

Southerland said with regards to information technology, the hospital is looking at network applications, information technology security, automation, equipment inventory, privacy and cybersecurity.

"Physician contracts and compensation are being looked at very carefully from a regulatory compliance standpoint and fair market value evaluations, which is really important in today's world," Southerland said.

Southerland said due diligence has been done with its real estate assets, including the Orangeburg hospital, the Bamberg Barnwell emergency center and other outlying facilities in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.

Trustees accepted Southerland's presentation as information.

Robotics expansion

The board unanimously agreed to hire Dr. Brian Cundiff, who is a general surgeon specializing in robotic procedures.

"He actually goes around the country teaching other surgeons how do robotics," Craig said. "We are lucky to get him here. It is going to help us a lot."

"He will help develop all robotic programs and hopefully hopefully create a center of excellence for surgical robotics," Craig continued. "We already have the robots, but he goes around the country teaching other people how to do it."

Currently, RMC provides patients with robotic-assisted orthopedic surgery, gynecologic surgery and other specific surgical procedures, including gallbladder, reflux, ventral hernia repair, inguinal hernia and colorectal.

In other business

Southerland said an employment engagement survey was done in August and September. "The number of positive responses between 2021 and 2022 has increased."

Hospital attorney Laura Evans gave trustees an overview of the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act's executive session protocol, touching upon the definition of a public meeting, when the board can go into closed session and what can be done and discussed in closed session.

"I know it is important for you to be transparent and to use the executive session appropriately," Evans said. "The exceptions that allow you to go into closed or executive session are fairly narrow under South Carolina law. "We want to obviously promote transparency from this board."

Trustees were asked to review the board's conflict-of-interest policy and to provide input for eventual board approval at a future meeting.

"If you don't have good procedures and good guidelines, it is hard to make sure that you are able to keep folk in compliance," Operational Compliance Committee Chair William Johnson said.

Trustees unanimously agreed to restructure and recommend members to the hospital's compliance committee in order to ensure it is functioning as it should.

Trustees were asked to review the hospital bylaws changes for approval at the next board meeting. The most significant changes are the reduction of the board from 17 to 11 members, the reduction of board officers and the elimination of redundant committees.

Trustees were informed the board will receive an overview of individual areas of the hospital's quality program at each meeting.

Board Quality Committee Chairman Dr. John Samies said the hospital will partner with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in conjunction with John Hopkins and the University of Chicago to implement a safety infection program with a focus on reducing MSRA (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus).

Samies said MSRA had been declining through 2017 but has since then seen an uptick.

Board Operations Marketing Coordinator Jason Pressley introduced himself to the trustees. Pressley will be handling publicity and social media for the board.

Pressley is also the marketing coordinator for the hospital's Dialysis Access Institute.