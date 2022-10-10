 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RMC to open outpatient neurology clinic

RMC logo Regional Medical Center

The Regional Medical Center, in partnership with the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. Thursday to celebrate the opening of its new outpatient neurology clinic, located at 1103 Cook Road.

The clinic will fulfill a long-standing community need for outpatient neurology services.

Dr. Tushar Trivedi and certified family nurse practitioners Constance Bailey and Brandi Johnson will be the clinic providers.

It will operate Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays, 8 a.m. to noon.

RMC began scheduling appointments Monday, Oct. 10.

