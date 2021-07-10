 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RMC to offer vaccine at fairgrounds; Pfizer-BioNTech available to those 12-plus
0 comments
editor's pick

RMC to offer vaccine at fairgrounds; Pfizer-BioNTech available to those 12-plus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Vaccinations illustration
CLEMSON UNIVERSITY

The Regional Medical Center, in conjunction with Orangeburg County, is administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine while supplies last to anyone 12 years of age and older on Wednesday, July 14.

The vaccine will be provided from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Back to School event at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg.

No registration is required.

First vaccine doses will be administered to anyone 12 and older on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Second vaccine doses will also administered to those eligible individuals who previously received their first dose. Please bring your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.

Parental consent will be required for individuals younger than 18 years of age.

Allow time during the vaccine process to review vaccine information and to complete necessary consent forms. To facilitate time required to complete the process, individuals are encouraged to review, print and complete vaccine consent forms located on the hospital’s website, www.trmchealth.org, and bring with them.

After receiving dose injection of the vaccine, individuals will need to complete a 15-minute observation period to monitor for any potential reaction.

For more information and future updates on COVID vaccination plans/location, visit www.trmchealth.org, www.facebook.com/RMCOrangeburg or call RMC’s vaccine hotline at 1-833-522-8227.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden tells Putin 'to act' against ransomware groups

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News