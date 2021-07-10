RMC to offer vaccine at fairgrounds; Pfizer-BioNTech available to those 12-plus

The Regional Medical Center, in conjunction with Orangeburg County, is administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine while supplies last to anyone 12 years of age and older on Wednesday, July 14.

The vaccine will be provided from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Back to School event at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg.

No registration is required.

First vaccine doses will be administered to anyone 12 and older on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Second vaccine doses will also administered to those eligible individuals who previously received their first dose. Please bring your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.

Parental consent will be required for individuals younger than 18 years of age.

Allow time during the vaccine process to review vaccine information and to complete necessary consent forms. To facilitate time required to complete the process, individuals are encouraged to review, print and complete vaccine consent forms located on the hospital’s website, www.trmchealth.org, and bring with them.