RMC to offer free COVID-19 testing
Regional Medical Center will be offering free COVID-19 testing in the rear parking lot to individuals in the community who believe they may have been exposed to the virus.

The rear parking lot can be accessed on Cook Road at the entrance to the Mabry Center for Cancer Care.

Testing will take place from 7 to 11 a.m. on the following dates:

• Monday, July 13

• Wednesday, July 15

• Monday, July 20

• Wednesday, July 22

• Monday, July 27

• Wednesday, July 29

Individuals will be notified by mail if their test is negative and by phone if the test is positive.

August testing dates will be determined by July 29.

