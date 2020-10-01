RMC to buy St. Matthews land; CARES Act boosts hospital finances

The Regional Medical Center board has agreed to buy property in St. Matthews that could possibly be used for a doctor’s practice and other health services.
The land is located on U.S. Highway 601 in St. Matthews between Forest Drive and Amaker Street.
The hospital will purchase the 6.46-acre property for $180,000.
RMC Vice President of Marketing and Strategy Carol Koenecke-Grant said the hospital bought the land simply to secure the property.
There is no timeline for construction or when the office may open.
RMC trustees approved the purchase during their meeting last week.
In other matters:
• RMC Interim Financial Officer Anil Jain said the hospital has received about $23 million in federal coronavirus funding relief to offset expenses related to treating individuals infected with COVID-19.
The hospital has received the money as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
For the month of August alone, the hospital received about $3.6 million in CARES Act funding, Jain said.
The relief has helped the hospital, which has had to treat a number of COVID patients just this past month, Jain told RMC trustees.
He said, “22 percent of patients were COVID positive for the month.”
The CARES Act, signed into law on March 27, is the largest of the three federal stimulus laws enacted in response to the coronavirus.
Trustee Betty Henderson asked how much of the $24 million the hospital has spent.
Jain estimated the hospital has spent about $20 million of the money.
The hospital is about $3.8 million in the black thanks to CARES Act funds, he said.
In related matters, Jain says a separate federal relief program has provided the hospital with about $2.7 million more than the $24 million it had requested as part of the Medicare Accelerated and Advance Payment Program Loan program.
"When RMC estimated Medicare collections, the estimate was calculated for the hospital, but not for rehabilitation," Koenecke-Grant said. "The $2 million was for the Rehabilitation Unit."
Under the program, RMC is able to receive $24 million in early Medicare reimbursements. Orangeburg County Council gave the hospital permission to participate in the loan in April of this year.
Trustees agreed to inform both Orangeburg and Calhoun counties of the additional money and will receive guidance from both bodies on whether to accept the additional loan money or return it.
The hospital system, which includes the hospital's handful of primary care practices, saw a positive margin of $2.7 million for the month of August.
Year-to-date, the entire system is $3.5 million in the black.
• Edisto Regional Health Services board Chair Gladys Arends reported volumes at the hospital's primary care centers were below budget by about 23 percent, or more than 1,000 visits for the month. The drop off in volume is primarily blamed on COVID.
• Jain's last day was Sept. 23 as he has accepted another position at another institution. Rick Langosch will serve as the hospital's new interim finance director. The hospital's previous CFO Liza Porterfield resigned from the position earlier this year, according to hospital officials.
• Trustees Dr. Mohammad S. Nassri, Melvin Seabrooks, John Shuler, Boyd McLeod and Sonya Kay Ehrhardt were named to the hospital's nominating committee.
• Trustees recognized former board member Kenneth Rickenbaker for his 17-year service on the board from January 2003 through March 2020.
Rickenbaker was one of three board members appointed by Calhoun County Council. The hospital is owned by both Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.
Rickenbaker thanked current and former board members as well as the current hospital administration for the years of working together.
• Trustees went into closed session to discuss the search process for a new hospital CEO and to receive an update on its Certificate of Need application. Hospital officials did not reveal if the CON is related to the hospital's plans to construct an ambulatory surgery center or its plans to purchase a new robotic surgical system.
Trustees also received a report from hospital President and CEO Charles Williams, including both personnel and contractual matters; details on an economic impact study; and an update on its behavioral health program and revenue cycle.
Trustees also heard reports from the Edisto Regional Health Services board, Quality Care Oversight Committee and Human Resource Committee.
