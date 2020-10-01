RMC to buy St. Matthews land; CARES Act boosts hospital finances

He said, “22 percent of patients were COVID positive for the month.”

The CARES Act, signed into law on March 27, is the largest of the three federal stimulus laws enacted in response to the coronavirus.

Trustee Betty Henderson asked how much of the $24 million the hospital has spent.

Jain estimated the hospital has spent about $20 million of the money.

The hospital is about $3.8 million in the black thanks to CARES Act funds, he said.

In related matters, Jain says a separate federal relief program has provided the hospital with about $2.7 million more than the $24 million it had requested as part of the Medicare Accelerated and Advance Payment Program Loan program.

"When RMC estimated Medicare collections, the estimate was calculated for the hospital, but not for rehabilitation," Koenecke-Grant said. "The $2 million was for the Rehabilitation Unit."

Under the program, RMC is able to receive $24 million in early Medicare reimbursements. Orangeburg County Council gave the hospital permission to participate in the loan in April of this year.