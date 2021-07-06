RMC to build pipeline of doctors; Orangeburg resident awarded stipend

"This is a wonderful day in the history of RMC. I would first like to extend my appreciation to the board of trustees. ... Last year our board of trustees voted to allow Regional Medical Center to provide a stipend to the future doctors of Orangeburg, where we can have fellows and those going into residency come back to this wonderful community that we serve,” said Sabrina Robinson, RMC vice president of physician services.

“We have to invest in our community, and it starts with our youth. ... This is our very first offering with Dr. James Stroman. I’ve said to many people that if I had a dollar for every single doctor that Dr. Stroman rounded with that came to me and said, ‘You better hire this doctor,’ I really would be really wealthy,” Robinson said.

David Southerland, RMC president and chief executive officer, presented Stroman with a certificate of award for his scholastic achievements and commitment to compassionate care.

"Being new in the community, this, for me, is very uplifting to see a young man advance through the educational system here in Orangeburg and reach his goal of becoming a physician. ... Congratulations on your achievement. We hope to see you back in three years fully qualified and trained,” Southerland said.