RMC to appeal private surgery center plans
breaking

Library: The Regional Medical Center illustration

Regional Medical Center

 LARRY HARDY, T&D FILES

The Regional Medical Center’s Board of Trustees has decided to appeal a state decision to allow the development of a private surgery center across the road from the public hospital.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental has approved a certificate of need for Ambulatory Partners LLC, essentially allowing it to build a $12.5 million surgery center.

RMC says it will appeal DHEC’s decision Friday in the South Carolina administrative law court.

RMC also has a certificate of need to spend $2.4 million to convert its existing Dialysis Access Institute into an ambulatory surgery center on its St. Matthews Road campus.

