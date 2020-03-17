RMC suspends visits; other groups, organizations announce changes

Permits are not required for hikers using the trails on any of the state forests, and hunting is still allowed on Forestry Commission lands in the Wildlife Management Area program.

The Forestry Commission is also:

• Canceling or postponing all facility reservations and scheduled events, and not accepting new reservations for any time in the near future.

• Closing all public facilities on the state forests (restrooms, meeting rooms, rental shelters, camping areas, cabins, rifle ranges).

• Suspending the collection of money in person or through its iron rangers.

The state forest offices, the agency's headquarters and its other satellite offices remain open for business at this time, but with limited public access.

These restrictions will stay in effect until further notice.

Job Corps

The U.S. Department of Labor announced that it is initiating a break for students at the 121 Job Corps centers located in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

There is no evidence of any suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in any Job Corps center at this time.