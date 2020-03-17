RMC suspends visits; other groups, organizations announce changes

The Regional Medical Center is closing its doors to visitors, the Orangeburg Part-Time Players is postponing its upcoming show and other changes have been announced because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Regional Medical Center
The Regional Medical Center is temporarily suspending all visitations effective immediately for the safety of its staff and patients.
Patients and staff are asked to enter through the Dialysis Access Institute, patient registration and emergency department entrances, the hospital announced on its Facebook page Tuesday morning.
Patients with treatments are asked to contact their provider to determine whether the scheduled treatment will take place or be rescheduled.
Individuals with a dry cough, fever and shortness of breath are asked to contact their primary care provider about potential testing and self-quarantine.
Patients with these symptoms are not to enter the building.
‘Mamma Mia!’
The Orangeburg Part-Time Players has postponed its production of "Mamma Mia!" because of concerns over the coronavirus.
The new dates for "Mamma Mia!" are tentatively June 25-28, which were the original dates for the season's second production, "Clue On Stage."
"Clue On Stage" will be moved to the 2021 season.
Tickets that have been purchased for "Mamma Mia!" will be honored for the new dates.
Season ticket holders will receive a credit for either of the JrOPTP productions scheduled for later this year -- "Elf Jr." this summer or "Babes in Toyland" in December -- or can choose to receive a credit on their season ticket purchase next year.
1890 ceremony
The ribbon-cutting ceremony for South Carolina State University’s 1890 Research and Extension administration and community facility scheduled for March 27 has been postponed.
One Orangeburg County
The One Orangeburg County executive team decided to postpone any taskforce meetings as well as 1,000 town hall meetings.
World Grits Festival
The 2020 Worlds Grits Festival that was to be held in St. George on April 17-19 has been canceled due to the coronavirus. The festival will return in 2021.
Forestry Commission
The S.C. Forestry Commission is restricting access to all five of its state forest offices to the public, effective immediately.
While the forests will remain open to the public for horseback, ATV, motorcycle and bicycle riding, recreational permits for these activities, including for parking at Harbison State Forest, are now only accessible online. Forest visitors can obtain their recreational permits at https://ssl.sc.gov/scfcpermitsales/.
Permits are not required for hikers using the trails on any of the state forests, and hunting is still allowed on Forestry Commission lands in the Wildlife Management Area program.
The Forestry Commission is also:
• Canceling or postponing all facility reservations and scheduled events, and not accepting new reservations for any time in the near future.
• Closing all public facilities on the state forests (restrooms, meeting rooms, rental shelters, camping areas, cabins, rifle ranges).
• Suspending the collection of money in person or through its iron rangers.
The state forest offices, the agency's headquarters and its other satellite offices remain open for business at this time, but with limited public access.
These restrictions will stay in effect until further notice.
Job Corps
The U.S. Department of Labor announced that it is initiating a break for students at the 121 Job Corps centers located in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
There is no evidence of any suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in any Job Corps center at this time.
The spring break will occur through April 14, and center operators will provide students with either transportation home or alternate living arrangements (including housing and food) for any student without a current residence to which to return.
As with the traditional winter break, some staff may continue onsite for facilities maintenance or staff development and enrichment activities.
The spring break period may be extended beyond April 14.
Upon conclusion of the break, new and returning students will return to their Job Corps centers to continue education and training activities.
Social Security offices
All local Social Security offices will be temporarily closed to the public for in-person service.
If you need help from Social Security:
• Find the online services available www.socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices.
• If you cannot conduct your Social Security business online, please contact your local office by phone.
• If you already have an in-office appointment scheduled, the office will call you to handle your appointment over the phone instead. If you have a hearing scheduled, you will be contacted to discuss alternatives for continuing with your hearing, including offering a telephonic hearing.
The Social Security Administration call may come from a PRIVATE number and not from a U.S. government phone. Employees will not threaten you or ask for any form of payment.
If you cannot complete your Social Security business online, please call 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778).
State Museum closing
The State Museum has made the decision to temporarily close to the public in an effort to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
All upcoming museum programs, events and rentals through Sunday, April 5, are also canceled.
Museum staff will remain on-site and will continue to update the operational status on its website at scmuseum.org.