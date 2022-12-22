 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RMC: Stranger offered physical at person’s home

The FBI says that scammers prefer to prey on vulnerable populations. That's why it's so important to keep yourself informed. Here are some ways to keep your personal information safe and avoid being duped out of cash.

The Regional Medical Center is warning the community after a stranger appeared at an Orangeburg home to offer a physical.

A patient reported that an individual posing as an RMC-employed provider arrived at the patient’s home and offered to perform a S.C. Department of Transportation physical. The patient declined the offer.

“Currently, RMC does not provide any in-home services,” RMC Senior Director of Physician Services Echo McAlhany said in a release.

“If someone claiming to be a health care worker approaches you, always ask for identification,” McAlhany said.

Hospital officials said only one person has reported such an incident.

RMC officials are concerned that this may have been an attempted financial scam, since the SCDOT physicals are typically paid for before the service is rendered.

SCDOT physicals are conducted by RMC's Occupational Medicine staff. The office focuses on the prevention, evaluation, treatment and resolution of health conditions caused by the workplace environment, according to the hospital's website.

RMC administration is asking medical staff and directors to report any similar patient claims immediately and encourages community members who experience similar encounters to contact the hospital's Customer Service Department by phone at 803-395-2826 or via email at ContactUs@trmchealth.org.

