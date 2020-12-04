RMC: Staffing, capacity adequate to handle recent uptick in coronavirus cases

Young noted the county has done a number of things to protect the hospital, such as extending the countywide mask ordinance, canceling events like the tax sale and moving court proceedings to the YMCA gymnasium.

"We are making decisions every day to protect our capacity," he said, stressing that residents need to continue to do their part by practicing safety protocols.

"They are putting our capacity at risk if they don't wear the masks,” Young said.

He also encouraged people to get tested, noting the newer tests are not quite as invasive as earlier testing.

"It will tickle you and make you want to sneeze but it does not hurt like the one prior," he said.

Statewide, 2,470 new cases and 29 new deaths were reported Friday. That’s is the highest number of confirmed cases in one day since the recording of the virus began in March.

There have been 210,995 confirmed cases and 4,175 confirmed deaths in South Carolina since March.

Since March, Orangeburg County has had 3,851 total cases and a total of 135 deaths and one probable death.