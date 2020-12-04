RMC: Staffing, capacity adequate to handle recent uptick in coronavirus cases

The Regional Medical Center says it has enough staff and beds to handle the recent increase in coronavirus cases.
"We continue to monitor the situation daily and have regular meetings to plan in advance for increased patient loads," RMC Vice President of Marketing and Strategy Carol Koenecke-Grant said.
"While we currently have adequate staff, we continue to look for additional staff and would encourage applicants – especially nurses with interest – to attend a drop-in Wednesday event,” she said.
An additional 44 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to numbers released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. There were also two additional deaths in the county.
There were also five new cases each in Calhoun and Bamberg counties. No new deaths were reported in those counties.
Koenecke-Grant said COVID-related hospitalizations have slowly increased over recent weeks, ''from single digit to double-digit patients in the hospital on any given day.'
"Visitors continue to be screened and visitation is monitored carefully to reduce any spread to patients, staff or our visitors," Koenecke-Grant said.
The hospital currently has adequate beds, she said.
"We continue to keep the alternate care site ready to accept patients successfully recovering from COVID-19," Koenecke-Grant said.
In Orangeburg County, 142 beds are currently occupied with 20 beds being available for an 87.7% utilization rate, according to DHEC's Friday report on acute hospital bed occupancy.
Koenecke-Grant said the hospital also continues to monitor the nurse-to-patient ratio.
"Additionally, we have had mandatory masking since March and continue to adhere to all CMS, CDC and SCDHEC guidance," she said. "RMC is offering COVID-19 testing in our labs and COVID-19 rapid testing in Express Care."
She also praised RMC staff.
Support Local Journalism
"The staff here at RMC are the true heroes as we continue to navigate our way through this pandemic," she said. "They have worked nearly non-stop since the beginning of the virus. Everyone -- supervisors, administration and front-line staff -- have given so much of themselves to help our patients and community."
Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said the county has been in constant communication with the hospital since the pandemic began and has been proactive in trying to protect the hospital's capacity.
"We feel comfortable with what they have in place and how we have assisted with them as a county," Young said.
Young noted the county has done a number of things to protect the hospital, such as extending the countywide mask ordinance, canceling events like the tax sale and moving court proceedings to the YMCA gymnasium.
"We are making decisions every day to protect our capacity," he said, stressing that residents need to continue to do their part by practicing safety protocols.
"They are putting our capacity at risk if they don't wear the masks,” Young said.
He also encouraged people to get tested, noting the newer tests are not quite as invasive as earlier testing.
"It will tickle you and make you want to sneeze but it does not hurt like the one prior," he said.
Statewide, 2,470 new cases and 29 new deaths were reported Friday. That’s is the highest number of confirmed cases in one day since the recording of the virus began in March.
There have been 210,995 confirmed cases and 4,175 confirmed deaths in South Carolina since March.
Since March, Orangeburg County has had 3,851 total cases and a total of 135 deaths and one probable death.
In Bamberg County, there have been 752 total cases and 37 total deaths since March. In Calhoun County, there have been 556 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and two probable deaths.
According to DHEC, 8,787 or 79% of hospital inpatient beds are occupied and 1,324 or 78% of hospital intensive care unit beds are occupied in South Carolina. About 89 hospitals reported data.
Statewide, 1,047 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, making up 12% of all hospital inpatients. DHEC reports 233 or 22% of COVID patients are in ICU.
DHEC reports 104 of the 1,047 COVID patients are on a ventilator. There are currently about 526 ventilators in use statewide.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.