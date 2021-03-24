RMC sees ‘some good news’ with finances

The Regional Medical Center is seeing its collections and revenues improve as the coronavirus pandemic lessens its grip on the institution.

“There is some good news. March collections in this cycle are breaking records. We are doing very, very well. Our census has crept up. COVID patients have decreased, thank goodness,” interim Chief Financial Officer Rick Langosch told hospital trustees this week.

RMC is in line to receive about $2 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency grants as well as S.C. Hospital Association funding for testing and vaccines, he said.

More money is coming in and Langosch said he foresees further improvements in the coming months.

Volumes continue to be down for home health visits, the emergency department and the Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Center.

“Management is not sitting on that,” Langosch said. “We are looking to do a campaign trying to get patients comfortable in coming back.”

During the month of February, the hospital saw a net operating loss of about a $3.2 million. The loss was offset by $2.8 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Its net loss for the month was about $625,000.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}