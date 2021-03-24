RMC sees ‘some good news’ with finances

The Regional Medical Center is seeing its collections and revenues improve as the coronavirus pandemic lessens its grip on the institution.
“There is some good news. March collections in this cycle are breaking records. We are doing very, very well. Our census has crept up. COVID patients have decreased, thank goodness,” interim Chief Financial Officer Rick Langosch told hospital trustees this week.
RMC is in line to receive about $2 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency grants as well as S.C. Hospital Association funding for testing and vaccines, he said.
More money is coming in and Langosch said he foresees further improvements in the coming months.
Volumes continue to be down for home health visits, the emergency department and the Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Center.
“Management is not sitting on that,” Langosch said. “We are looking to do a campaign trying to get patients comfortable in coming back.”
During the month of February, the hospital saw a net operating loss of about a $3.2 million. The loss was offset by $2.8 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Its net loss for the month was about $625,000.
Year-to-date, the hospital has seen a net loss of about $9.4 million. Langosch said CARES Act money is still available to help reduce the loss.
In related matters, Dr. Gloria James, chair of the Edisto Regional Health Services, said the total visits to the hospital's primary care practices were down 18.9% for the month of February.
Express Care also saw volumes for February lower than budget by about 32%, James said. Year-to-date, visits are down 37.2%. Gross revenue for Express was up 30.7%.
"This is the second month that Express Care has made a profit," James said.
In other business:
• Trustees approved a program to help to streamline the physician contracting process to make contracts more consistent.
• Trustees requested the board receive a monthly report from the hospital's chief nursing officer going forward.
• Trustees recognized former board member Dr. Dion Franga for his two-year service on the board. Franga was appointed to serve at-large in December 2018. During his time on the board, Franga served as chair of the hospital's finance committee.
• Trustees recognized interim RMC Chief Nursing Officer Cynthia Dixon for her time serving in the interim capacity. The hospital has hired Karrie Powell as the new CNO. Powell has served as the CNO at Summerville Medical Center.
• Trustees entered into closed session to discuss a number of items including the CEO search report; quality care oversight report; doctor contracts; doctor practices; an update on the hospital's revenue; performance improvement; board self-assessments; compensation adjustments; consideration to add a monthly report from the hospital's chief nursing officer; and a doctor compensation program.