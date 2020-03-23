RMC seeks personal protective equipment donations
RMC seeks personal protective equipment donations

Regional Medical Center

As nationwide shortages of personal protective equipment become more apparent, the Regional Medical Center is asking for donations to help maintain an adequate supply of protective supplies. 

Any businesses, organization or community members with access to personal protective equipment is asked to help RMC by donating protective supplies such as:

• Latex gloves – all sizes

• Isolation and surgical gowns

• Masks - N-95, isolation and surgical

• Hand sanitizer (at least 60% based alcohol)

To donate, please contact Gordon Edwards at jgedwards@regmed.com.

