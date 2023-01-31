RMC seeks $35M for serving indigent patients

The Regional Medical Center is negotiating with health insurance providers to receive advance payments of monies owed to the hospital for services rendered to indigent patients.

"We have about $35 million in collectable accounts receivable," RMC Chief Financial Officer Dennis Pettigrew said. "If we can drive that down, it will improve our cash position."

Pettigrew said the hospital did receive a $3.9 million advance payment of Medicaid Disproportionate share money (DSH) from the state's Department of Health and Human Services. DSH is given to hospitals for serving indigent patients.

"They did advance another $4 million to us," Pettigrew said. "They have said that if we run short, we may talk to them again about potential another advance. These are advances tied to existing Medicaid accounts receivable that we have."

Pettigrew said the hospital is continuing the same discussions with BlueCross BlueShield.

"I think there is still an opportunity for them to support us with an advance also," Pettigrew said. "That would ease the cash flow in the short run. Advances are all geared toward what would be paid early vs. accounts receivable."

Pettigrew said the hospital is also negotiating with Affordable Healthcare and is trying to negotiate with United Healthcare.

Pettigrew noted United is "our largest outstanding payer right now."

RMC Finance Committee Chairman Steve Tyson said some accounts receivable with United Healthcare are about two months old.

Tyson said the DHS advancements have "helped cash flow tremendously."

Tyson said in addition to reducing non-essential expenses, the hospital needs to look at reducing denial rates, improving collections, coding and billing.

"We have talked about this a lot and that is something that we will continue to discuss going forward," Tyson said. We feel like these are being addressed as we speak."

"We are looking at 18% denial rates on claims' the industry average is under 5%."

Medicare, Medicaid and insurers such as Blue Cross, Aetna and United have rules and regulations on what costs they’ll cover. For example, the insurer could say a patient required a two-day hospital stay and not a five-day stay.

The hospital is responsible for paying the cost of those three extra days.

"These things need to be addressed and I feel like they are being addressed," he said.

Tyson said the hospital is also currently looking to hire a vice president of revenue cycle.

"We feel like we have some strong candidates that will certainly help with the billing and denial rates," he said.

Tyson also said the hospital continues to pay the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services back the $26.8 million it received in Accelerated Medicare Payments in September 2021 to deal with COVID.

Tyson said at the end of December, the balance was $10.9 million. By the end of February, it will be $7.6 million.

He said the hospital has been paying about $1.6 million monthly.

"It is coming down as we speak per month," Tyson said. "That is something that will need to be addressed."

In other matters, RMC Strategic Planning Committee Chair Jeannine Kees said the panel is trying to gather information on the strategic plan that was in place prior to the current board.

Kees said the committee is worried that the hospital's dashboard had not been updated. The dashboard serves as a map to determine if the hospital is on schedule with the strategic plan.

"We are sort of in limbo with the strategic plan with our movement forward with MUSC, but we still think we can't just wait," Kees said. "Things need to be updated on that dashboard."

Kees also said the hospital has received six request for proposals (RFP) to construct the new Santee medical clinic. The hospital extended the response window for the RFPs in order to try to attract more interest. Previously, two companies responded.

In other business:

RMC Constituency Advisory Board (CAB) secretary Stefanie Gadson-Brown passed along questions and comments submitted by the public to the newly established CAB email address.

The board took the information and is to follow up on the concerns.

The board approved the medical staff recommendations previously approved by the hospital's credentialing committee and medical executive committee.

The board's approval included three appointments to the hospital's medical staff, one to teleneurology, and one to teleradiology.

The recommendations also approved included three resignations, one termination and a request for additional privileges by a nurse practitioner in the hospital's cardiology department to conduct stress testing.

A media marketing expo is scheduled at the hospital for Feb. 1. The expo will be designed to inform the public through the media about the technological capabilities RMC has to offer.

Trustees were informed of the hospital's 12th annual Red Dress luncheon Sunday, Feb. 5. Trustee William Johnson sponsored a table for the board's women to attend.

The annual RMC Foundation Gala is scheduled for March 25 at the Orangeburg Country Club.

Trustees were informed the Edisto Regional Health Services (ERHS), which is over the hospital's primary care practices, has formed its own board. The board held its first meeting Jan. 19.

The ERHS previously had been a part of the RMC Board.

The board consists of Dr. William Baly, board chair; Dr. William O'Quinn, Stacy Weaver and Dr. Kelenne Tuitt. Echo McAlhany, RMC senior director of physician services, will serve as the liaison between the RMC board and the ERHS board.

RMC President and Chief Executive Officer David Southerland was absent due to a family medical issue. Craig said the board will be praying for Southerland and his family.

Trustees went into closed session to discuss employment, appointment, compensation, promotion, demotion, discipline, or termination of an employee or independent contractor. There was no vote on the matter when trustees returned to open session.

The next RMC Board meeting is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 24, at the Medical Arts Center building, 1175 Cook Road, Suite 325.