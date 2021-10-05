RMC seeks $16.3 million; hospital asks for fed. money; board OKs budget

• $377,481 for the purchase of telehealth equipment

• $250,000 for the purchase of a nurse call system

• $38,279 for the purchase of a glidescope for intubation

The RMC trustees approved the hospital’s 2021-2022 fiscal year budget at its September board meeting. The hospital's fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

The hospital is projecting to spend about $230 million in the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which is down about $14.5 million from the $244.5 million spent in 2020-2021.

The hospital projects a reduction in salaries totaling about $4.8 million, of which about $2.9 million is in contract labor expenses. RMC is also projecting a reduction in benefits and professional fees and services expenses.

The hospital is expecting to see about a $352,000 reduction in supply costs.

The hospital expects to bring in about $4.4 million more in 2022 than in 2021, with total operating revenue of $230.2 million.