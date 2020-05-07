RMC seeking blood donors

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Regional Medical Center's Blood Assurance Program has a shortage of all blood types. It’s welcoming donors who would like to give more of the gift of life.

Dr. John Fant, who is medical director of the RMC laboratory, said it’s getting more difficult to draw donors.

"Anytime that people don't want to come out in the public, or out to the hospital, yes, we have trouble getting blood," Fant said.

"People sometimes are under the impression that they can catch the coronavirus giving blood, which is highly unlikely. Then we can't go to the places we normally go to draw the donors because a lot of these places are closed now. So we're drawing less and having to buy more blood," Fant said.

Since 1974, RMC's Blood Assurance Program has supplied the blood needs for those requiring transfusions at the hospital.

The program includes RMC's Blood Donor Center and the RMC Bloodmobile. It is one of only two independent, community-based donor programs in South Carolina.