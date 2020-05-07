RMC seeking blood donors

The Regional Medical Center's Blood Assurance Program has a shortage of all blood types. It’s welcoming donors who would like to give more of the gift of life.
Dr. John Fant, who is medical director of the RMC laboratory, said it’s getting more difficult to draw donors.
"Anytime that people don't want to come out in the public, or out to the hospital, yes, we have trouble getting blood," Fant said.
"People sometimes are under the impression that they can catch the coronavirus giving blood, which is highly unlikely. Then we can't go to the places we normally go to draw the donors because a lot of these places are closed now. So we're drawing less and having to buy more blood," Fant said.
Since 1974, RMC's Blood Assurance Program has supplied the blood needs for those requiring transfusions at the hospital.
The program includes RMC's Blood Donor Center and the RMC Bloodmobile. It is one of only two independent, community-based donor programs in South Carolina.
"We have kind of a unique situation in Orangeburg in that we have such a loyal donor base that we're able to draw a lot of times 90 percent or more of our blood. So we're doing a little bit of the backstroke right now and trying to survive like everybody else,” Fant said.
He said the coronavirus has resulted in decline in surgeries at the hospital, which helps make the need for blood not as critical. Donors are nonetheless welcome.
"We have the donor mobile set up outside the hospital. People don't have to come into the hospital to donate. They can donate out in the parking lot. There's very minimal exposure of any kind, really," Fant said.
Blood mobile hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can be made by calling 803-395-2419 or signing up online at www.blooddonor-trmchealth.org.
The hospital reports that each blood donation can help save up to three lives and that all blood collected stays in the community.
