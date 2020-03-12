RMC says it’s ready for virus ; hospital urges hand washing, social distancing

• RMC is following CDC guidelines regarding strategies to optimize supplies especially given the national shortage of medical supplies needed to treat COVID-19 patients.

• Educational information has been posted throughout the hospital and its off-site practices/locations.

• All patients presenting with respiratory symptoms will be masked as soon as possible.

• RMC’s Infection Control department, in partnership with the local DHEC office, will identify patients that require testing for the coronavirus.

• Following CDC guidelines, RMC has identified negative pressure rooms that would house potential coronavirus patients while the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control runs diagnostic tests to determine whether the patient has the virus and what level of quarantine would be appropriate for those patients who display coronavirus symptoms.

RMC says it has appropriate quarantine procedures in place to reduce the chance of contamination.

RMC is asking anyone who recently traveled outside the United States or had close contract with someone who has or is experiencing flu-like symptoms, to contact their health care provider immediately and not visit hospitalized patients.

Love 0 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0