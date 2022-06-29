RMC saw smaller loss in May; chair: Finances moving ‘in the right direction’

The Regional Medical Center and its six primary care practices saw a combined net income loss for the month of May, but officials say the hospital's finances are heading in the right direction.

“All in all, we had a good month and I think we should be pleased with the overall results,” RMC Chief Financial Officer Dennis Pettigrew told trustees during their regularly scheduled Tuesday board meeting.

RMC and its primary care practices saw a loss for the month of about $197,000.

Including non-operating income, the hospital's loss was about $33,300. Non-operating income includes items such as investment income, private donations, grants and federal stimulus money.

The hospital system saw a net income loss in April of about $375,500 and in March of about $1.2 million.

“The trajectory is in the right direction,” RMC board Chair the Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg said. “Our challenge still remains with volume.”

Pettigrew said the hospital's investment income for the month of May was better than it has been, with a $228,000 gain. While the stock market fell, “the bond market went better, so we improved on that measure but we still have a loss (in investment income) year-to-date of $2.1 million.”

The hospital system has seen a total loss year-to-date of $18.6 million. Including about $10.9 million in federal COVID relief money, the system's year-to-date loss is $9.8 million.

Looking at some of the May financial indicators:

• Pettigrew said surgery cases are up about 34% compared to last year at this time and inpatient surgeries came in at about 153 for the month of May.

The inpatient number “is the highest number we have seen this year,” Pettigrew said. “Inpatient surgery drives financial performance.”

• The number of contract employees is down from this same time last year. Contract employees are more expensive than regular employees.

• Total charges for the month were at about $66.7 million, which is above the $60.5 million in total charges last year at this time. Year-to-date, total charges were down about 5% to $488 million.

• The hospital's operating expenses for the month of May were about $500,000 over budget.

“The bulk of the negative variances are in contract labor - that is the largest variance,” Pettigrew said. “Salaries were also above budget even though the FTEs are down. That goes to the salary adjustments we have been making to keep up with inflation and, to be frank, market cost per health care employees.”

In other business:

• Richburg thanked the hospital's administration and strategic team for the grand opening of the new St. Matthews facility last week.

“I think it represents our hospital and our community exceptionally well,” Richburg said.

• Trustees went into closed session to discuss a number of items, including an update on the hospital's new marketing plan; the status of hospital's plans to build a medical center in Santee; a report on patient care; a report on the hospital's partnership with the Family Health Center for a residency program; a update on the state's budget and protocols in place to handle a possible surge of COVID.

