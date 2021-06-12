RMC safety grade improves; CEO says hospital committed to best practices

The Regional Medical Center has improved patient safety, according to the latest survey by a national hospital safety watchdog group.

The Leapfrog Group gave RMC a "D" in its spring 2021 survey of hospital safety across the nation. That is up from an “F” the hospital received in the fall of 2020.

"My commitment to the board and the medical staff and to the county is that we will work really hard to improve that," RMC CEO David Southerland said of the "D" grade. "It will take a team effort. It takes physicians and hospitals with goals and objective to work together."

Southerland said senior leadership has already talked about how to develop a plan to look at quality outcomes.

"We will break the plan down and look at those specific areas," he said. "It will be restructuring our quality reporting process to make sure we are on top of things."

The 2021 spring results showed the hospital performed below average in 17 of 26 patient-safety measures and above average in nine.

That is an improvement from the 2020 fall results, which showed the hospital performed below average in 19 of 28 patient-safety measures and above average in eight.