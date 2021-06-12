RMC safety grade improves; CEO says hospital committed to best practices

The Regional Medical Center has improved patient safety, according to the latest survey by a national hospital safety watchdog group.
The Leapfrog Group gave RMC a "D" in its spring 2021 survey of hospital safety across the nation. That is up from an “F” the hospital received in the fall of 2020.
"My commitment to the board and the medical staff and to the county is that we will work really hard to improve that," RMC CEO David Southerland said of the "D" grade. "It will take a team effort. It takes physicians and hospitals with goals and objective to work together."
Southerland said senior leadership has already talked about how to develop a plan to look at quality outcomes.
"We will break the plan down and look at those specific areas," he said. "It will be restructuring our quality reporting process to make sure we are on top of things."
The 2021 spring results showed the hospital performed below average in 17 of 26 patient-safety measures and above average in nine.
That is an improvement from the 2020 fall results, which showed the hospital performed below average in 19 of 28 patient-safety measures and above average in eight.
RMC was one of four hospitals in the state to receive a "D" from Leapfrog. About 47 hospitals in the state were surveyed.
Other hospitals receiving a "D" were: the Medical University of South Carolina Health-Marion Medical Center in Mullins; Newberry County Memorial Hospital in Newberry; and Spartanburg Medical Center-Mary Black campus in Spartanburg.
In the fall of 2020, RMC was one of two in the state to receive an "F" along with MUSC's Marion Medical Center in Mullins.
Since the spring of 2018, RMC has received a "D" from Leapfrog in the spring of 2018; the spring and fall of 2019; and the spring of 2020. RMC received an "F" in the fall of 2018 and the fall of 2020.
The survey looks at U.S. general acute-care hospitals, which total 2,700.
The American Hospital Association has long been critical of the Leapfrog survey, describing it as biased, unreliable and error-filled. Hospital officials have also decried the data for being dated -- it typically releases data that is over 1-1/2 years old.
Leapfrog has defended its analysis and data.
Southerland noted Leapfrog is one of several quality score indicators and should not be taken in isolation.
He said insurance companies like BlueCross and United Healthcare all provide analysis of hospital outcomes.
The Joint Commission, which accredits more than 22,000 U.S. health care organizations and programs, is also reviews RMC.
The hospital will have a Joint Commission survey done at the end of June. The Joint Commission survey examines more quality indicators than Leapfrog.
The hospital has historically received high marks from the Joint Commission.
Greatest improvement
The areas in which RMC saw the greatest improvement going from below average in the fall of 2020 to above average in the spring of 2021 were:
- Doctors showing an improvement in ordering medications through a computer. RMC went from below average to above average and received the best possible score in this safety measure.
The survey notes that safer hospitals "use Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) systems in all areas of the hospital and regularly test those systems to ensure they are alerting doctors to potential ordering errors."
The survey notes that scoring high in this measure shows that the CPOE system is effective in alerting doctors if they try to order a medication that could cause harm, such as prescribing an adult dosage for a child.
"CPOE systems help to reduce medication errors in the hospital," the survey said.
It is the first time the hospital has been above average in this category in the most survey results going back to the fall of 2018.
The fall 2018 survey results reported the hospital was average in this measure.
- Having specially trained doctors for Intensive Care Unit patients. RMC went from below average to above average and received the best possible score in this safety measure.
The survey notes that safer hospitals "staff ICUs with physicians who have training in critical care medicine."
The survey adds that hospitals "should have special doctors called intensivists working in the ICU" and that "There are higher death rates in hospitals where ICU patients are not cared for by intensivists."
Unchanged measures
- Infections -- The survey says RMC was worse than the average hospital in preventing infections such as methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), clostridium difficile (C. diff), blood infections due to central line placement, and surgical site infections after colon surgery.
The RMC remained worse than the average hospital in treating urinary tract infections but did improve slightly.
- Problems with surgery -- In the problems-with-surgery category, RMC continued to remain worse than the average hospital in preventing death from serious and treatable complications, blood clots, accidental cuts and tears, serious breathing problems and collapsed lung issues.
The hospital remained better than the average hospital in removing dangerous objects within individuals after surgery, according to the survey.
"The hospital team follows a strict procedure to count sponges and tools in the operating room," the survey says of safer hospitals. "The hospital may use an electronic scanning system where each object is scanned before and after surgery to ensure they haven’t left any objects inside the patient."
The hospital also remained above average as compared to other hospitals in preventing surgical wounds from reopening.
- Practices to prevent errors -- The hospital remained worse than average in effectively communicating about medicines and discharges.
The hospital remained better than the average hospital in safely administering medications.
"When hospitals use bar coding technology effectively for all orders, medication errors happen far less frequently," the survey said, describing what safer hospitals do.
Hospital staff working together to prevent patient errors saw the best possible score and was above the average hospital.
"Hospitals regularly survey their physicians, nurses and other staff on the culture of safety to measure how well staff works together to keep patients safe," the survey states in describing above-average hospitals. "Then, hospitals provide feedback on the results to leaders and hospital staff and create plans to improve."
Hand-washing protocols and procedures were not surveyed. In the fall of 2020, the hospital saw the best score possible in this category.
- Safety problems -- RMC remained below average in effectively preventing bed sores but above average in preventing air embolisms.
"Staff is careful when inserting or removing a tube from a major vein to guard against air or gas getting into a patient’s bloodstream," the survey said in describing hospitals that are safer. "All staff is trained to safely put in and take out catheters and other tubes."
The hospital was also worse than average in preventing patient falls.
Safer hospitals have staff members who "assist patients when they want to get up to use the restroom or move around the hospital."
"Leadership and staff make sure that the hospital environment is clear of hazards that could cause a fall or other trauma," the survey said of safer hospitals. "Patient beds may be equipped with alarms to alert staff if a patient who is at risk of falls tries to get out of bed on his or her own. Hospital staff responds quickly to these alarms if they go off."
- Doctors, nurses and hospital staff -- The hospital received the best possible score with its leadership's effectiveness in preventing errors, maintaining its score from the fall of 2020.
The survey notes above-average hospitals have “leaders that are aware of the patient safety problems, work with hospital staff to fix them and share their efforts with the larger community.”
"Leaders also make it a priority to learn about and use the best methods to prevent errors and are held accountable for identifying and reducing unsafe practices," the survey notes.
The hospital also was above average as compared to other hospitals in having enough qualified nurses, receiving the best possible score and maintaining its 2020 fall average.
The survey notes that above-average hospitals like RMC "hire enough nurses to care for all of the patients. They also ensure that those nurses have the right training to provide safe care for their patients."
RMC continued to be worse than average in patient satisfaction with nurse communication and low satisfaction with hospital staff responsiveness.
Leapfrog survey
The Leapfrog data were collected between July 1, 2017, and June 30, 2019, from outcomes measures including errors, accidents and injuries.
Process measures including the management structures and procedures a hospital has in place to protect patients from errors, accidents and injuries data were taken in 2020 and from Jan. 1, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2019.
Source of data came primarily from the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services and through a 2020 volunteer survey.
The grades are based on safety data and represent “a hospital’s overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors,” according to Leapfrog.
Overall in South Carolina, of the 47 hospitals that were ranked, 16 received a grade of "A."
Nationally, South Carolina ranked 19th among all states with 34% of its hospitals scoring "A."
The Leapfrog Group was created in 2000 by a group of businesses and other large health care purchasers who sought to reduce preventable medical mistakes.
Since 2012, the Leapfrog Group has published hospital safety scores to create transparency in the U.S. health system.
The bi-annual surveys -- one in the spring and one in the fall -- looks at infections, problems with surgery, practices to prevent errors, and doctors, nurses and hospital staff.
Leapfrog graded more than 2,700 hospitals nationwide: 33% earned an "A," 24% earned a "B," 35% a "C," 7% a "D" and less than 1% an F, according to a press release issued by the group.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety grade is reviewed by a national expert panel and receives guidance from Johns Hopkins Medicine’s Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety and Quality, according to its website.
While the data do not yet include findings collected during the height of COVID-19, Leapfrog said the data offer an indication of how well hospitals implemented fundamental safety precautions prior to the pandemic.
For more information about the safety grades, as well as individual hospital grades and state rankings, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.