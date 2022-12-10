RMC: Safety grade does not fairly show record

The Regional Medical Center officials say the "D" grade from a national safety hospital watchdog group does not fairly represent the situation at RMC and the progress it has made in patient safety.

Hospital officials also say the ongoing partnership with The Medical University of South Carolina also will improve the hospital's safety standards.

“We continue to implement improvements in our technology, our policies and our processes; all in an effort focus on the delivery of quality care to our patients," RMC President and CEO David Southerland said. "As mentioned at town hall meetings and in media coverage, a partnership with MUSC will allow us to enhance our commitment to quality, including a change in our electronic medical record platform."

In a press release issued in response to the Leapfrog results recently released, RMC said while it "values metrics such as Leapfrog’s Hospital Safety grades, administrators and department leaders also believe it is important to share with the community the methods by which these grades are determined."

RMC goes on to note that data are measured using specific scoring algorithms.

"Each area score is then derived using weighted percentage designations," the hospital said. "If a hospital cannot/does not report data for a specific area, then the weighted scoring measure is redistributed."

RMC also noted there are technical aspects that the survey does not take into account.

"For example, RMC’s current electronic medical records application, which was adopted in August 2021, does not offer all the features required for computerized physician order entry category scoring, a Leapfrog process/structural measure," the hospital said in a release.

The American Hospital Association has also long been critical of the Leapfrog survey, describing it as biased, unreliable and error-filled.

Leapfrog has defended its analysis and data as the "gold standard for rating hospital safety," as well as the "the nation’s most tested, validated and transparent hospital ratings system."

RMC also noted the Leapfrog safety grades reflect a point in time past and are not a good indicator of the hospital's current situation.

"Assessment data is gathered through hospital reporting via the Leapfrog Hospital Survey and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid reporting," RMC said. "The very nature of data collection, analysis and reporting is timely, resulting in a significant gap between collection periods and Leapfrog’s grade publication dates."

"CMS did not update certain categories due to the COVID-19 pandemic; therefore, Leapfrog used previously reported data from as far back as July 2018 for Patient Safety Indicators," the RMC release stated. "Despite COVID-19 challenges, RMC made improvements with metrics."

"Internally, RMC’s quality team monitors more recent data and uses that information to track patient outcomes and safety indicators, monitor trends, and develop strategies for care in areas that need improvement," RMC said in the release.

“We place great merit in data-driven methodology and are striving to use all data collected to track patient outcomes and continually provide efficient and effective care," Senior Director of Quality and Medical Staff Services Tonya Pratt said. "We are constantly monitoring patient data internally. Our team meets monthly to address data trend concerns and plan improved care strategies.”

“Our most recent data review shows significant improvements for multiple patient safety indicators," Quality Management Data Specialist Melissa Summers said. "The specific areas will be detailed in a public data release scheduled for January 2023 as part of CMS’s Care Compare reporting."

Beyond that, RMC states that its Infection Control Department reviews data and opportunities for improvement daily, assesses the need for Foley catheters, monitors central line care and maintenance, and ensures proper precautions for and treatment of C. difficile (C.diff).

"RMC is one of the hospitals working in collaboration with the Agency for Healthcare Research and Policy, Johns Hopkins Medicine Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety and Quality, and NORC at the University of Chicago to develop and implement a bundle of evidence-based infection prevention and behavioral and cultural interventions," RMC said.

"These prevention and intervention strategies are designed to decrease invasive methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infections in intensive care units, non-intensive care units, surgical services, and long-term care facilities across the United States."

The project supports the implementation of targeted hospital-acquired infection-prevention initiatives, building on the Comprehensive Unit-based Safety Program concept, RMC said.

RMC officials have also noted Leapfrog is one of several quality score indicators and should not be taken in isolation.

For instance, the Joint Commission, which accredits more than 22,000 U.S. health care organizations and programs, also reviews RMC.

The Joint Commission survey examines more quality indicators than Leapfrog. The hospital has historically received high marks from the Joint Commission and earlier this year received the gold seal approval from the accrediting group.

In addition to Joint Commission Accreditation, RMC has also earned quality designations including:

Blue Distinction Center for Maternity Care (BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina)

Recertified Sleep Lab Program (Accreditation Commission for Health Care)

Get With the Guidelines (American Heart Association and American Stroke Association)

Stroke GOLD PLUS Achievement Award

Target: Stroke Honor Roll

Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

Certified Advanced Primary Stroke Center (The Joint Commission, American Heart Association, American Stroke Association)

Recertified Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Program (American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation)

Continued recognition of our Vascular Lab and Vein Clinic as an accredited Vein Center (Intersocietal Accreditation Commission)

Breast Health Center accredited as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence (American College of Radiology)

Accredited Nuclear Medicine Facility (American College of Radiology)