RMC’s Vascular Center reaccredited for testing

Regional Medical Center’s Vascular Center has been granted reaccreditation for an additional three-year term by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC) for vascular testing in the areas of Extracranial Cerebrovascular Testing, Peripheral Venous Testing and Peripheral Arterial Testing.

Early detection of life-threatening heart disorders, stroke and other diseases is possible through the use of vascular testing procedures performed within hospitals, outpatient centers and physicians’ offices. Cardiovascular diseases are the number one cause of deaths in the United States. On average, one American dies every 39 seconds of cardiovascular disease, and strokes are the third leading cause of death and the leading cause of disabilities in the nation. On average, there are nearly 800,000 new strokes a year.

There are many factors that contribute to an accurate diagnosis based on vascular testing. The training and experience of the technologist performing the procedure coupled with the type of equipment used both contribute to a positive patient outcome. IAC’s accreditation is a “seal of approval” that patients can rely on as an indicator of consistent quality care and a dedication to continuous improvement.