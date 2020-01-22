Patients at the Regional Medical Center will have new beds in 2020.
Stryker Corporation unloaded about 100 new medical surgical beds at the hospital Tuesday as part of the hospital's effort to upgrade its inventory.
A total of 181 medical surgical beds will be replaced throughout the next few weeks, said Carol Koenecke-Grant, RMC vice president of strategy and marketing.
"Many of the beds at RMC are at end of life and have needed to be replaced for some time," Koenecke-Grant said. "Today's materials are superior to materials used previously by bed manufacturers."
"These new beds are state of the art and provide enhanced pressure redistribution and a better night's rest for our patients," Koenecke-Grant said.
All critical care beds were replaced last year and next month the hospital will replace ten labor delivery and recovery beds, Koenecke-Grant said.
Earlier this week, the RMC announced that its relationship with Stryker also has enabled the hospital to be the first in The T&D Region to offer robotic-arm assisted total knee and total hip replacements with Stryker’s Mako System.
During surgery, the surgeon guides the robotic-arm during bone preparation to prepare the hip socket and position the implant according to the pre-determined surgical plan.
The hospital is planning to spend about $11.4 million on capital improvement items for the 2019-2020 fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30.
Some of the capital items of note include:
• $350,000 to renovate to ten labor and delivery patient rooms
• $310,000 to upgrade 20 patient rooms
• $500,000 for main campus/access control/cameras
• $560,000 for the replacement of three hospital air handling units
• $322,477 for the purchase of nine patient monitors for recovery rooms
• $283,721 for a medication storage carousel for the hospital's pharmacy department
• $224,886 for a linear accelerator for the hospital's cancer oncology department
• $250,000 for the replacement of 725 computers
• $275,000 for the purchase of a picture archiving and communication system, which provides storage and access to images.
