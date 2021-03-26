RMC removing COVID tents; vaccinations continue in region

The hospital had about 11 COVID patients.

In its ICU, the hospital had 17 beds occupied and two beds available. Two patients with COVID were in ICU.

Through March 24, none of the hospital's COVID patients were on a ventilator, according to DHEC. About five patients were on ventilators and about 19 ventilators were available in the hospital for use.

Wilson said the vaccine rollout continues to go very well.

"People should look to get vaccinated," Wilson said.

The hospital has given out over 1,000 vaccines during the public events.

Though midnight March 23, DHEC says about 19,173 residents in Orangeburg County have received at least one shot out of 71,579 residents eligible to receive the vaccine.

In Calhoun County, 2,587 residents have been vaccinated out of 12,291 eligible, and in Bamberg County, 2,828 residents have been vaccinated out of 12,026 eligible.

RMC’s visiting hours have not yet returned to pre-COVID hours.

Since March 1, non-COVID patient visiting hours have been 9 a.m. to noon with one visitor per patient per day. No visitors are allowed for any COVID patient or any patients in the ICU.