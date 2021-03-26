RMC removing COVID tents; vaccinations continue in region

The Regional Medical Center is removing the tents that were erected eight months ago to prepare for any spikes in coronavirus cases.
“We did not need it anymore,” interim CEO Kirk Wilson said.
The South Carolina National Guard and RMC's emergency management team put their resources together last year to erect an alternate care site and outside tents to prepare for a spike in COVID cases.
The site was outfitted with medical equipment and inspected by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Wilson said the tents, “sent the message to people that we were still in crisis mode and that it was not safe to come to the hospital because of COVID.”
Wilson said the removal of the tents is a call to the public to return.
"It is safe to come see the doctor again," Wilson said. "They can get their colonoscopies and mammographies. It is time to come back to see the doctor again."
The tents have not been used since Wilson arrived in December.
“It took up needed parking spots,” he said.
According to DHEC statistics, RMC had 129 of its beds occupied through midnight March 24. The hospital had about 135 beds available.
The hospital had about 11 COVID patients.
In its ICU, the hospital had 17 beds occupied and two beds available. Two patients with COVID were in ICU.
Through March 24, none of the hospital's COVID patients were on a ventilator, according to DHEC. About five patients were on ventilators and about 19 ventilators were available in the hospital for use.
Wilson said the vaccine rollout continues to go very well.
"People should look to get vaccinated," Wilson said.
The hospital has given out over 1,000 vaccines during the public events.
Though midnight March 23, DHEC says about 19,173 residents in Orangeburg County have received at least one shot out of 71,579 residents eligible to receive the vaccine.
In Calhoun County, 2,587 residents have been vaccinated out of 12,291 eligible, and in Bamberg County, 2,828 residents have been vaccinated out of 12,026 eligible.
RMC’s visiting hours have not yet returned to pre-COVID hours.
Since March 1, non-COVID patient visiting hours have been 9 a.m. to noon with one visitor per patient per day. No visitors are allowed for any COVID patient or any patients in the ICU.
Patients are allowed a limited number of visitors at the end of life. If a COVID-positive patient is at the end of life, staff must accompany the visitor to ensure the visitor is wearing appropriate protective equipment.
No visitors under 18 years of age are allowed in the hospital.
Maternity patients are allowed one support person during labor and delivery. It must be the same person.
The Emergency Department is not allowing visitation unless that patient is a child or requires assistance.