RMC releases safety measures

• Should a patient exhibit COVID-19 symptoms during triage, they will immediately be masked and escorted to the appropriate treatment area for additional screening.

• After screening, patients entering the Emergency Department will be restricted to one companion. However, if the patient is admitted to the hospital, the companion will not be allowed to accompany them to the inpatient floor.

• Elective surgeries/same-day surgery/outpatient surgery will be on a case-by-case basis as determined by the physician. All CDC precautions will be followed. Patients will be allowed one companion to drive patient home.

Patients receiving inpatient surgery will be allowed one visitor to accompany the patient after surgery until 9 p.m. the day of surgery.

• Children under 18 will not be allowed to visit patients or accompany patients to any appointments.

• Delivery of floral arrangements, etc. will not be allowed.

• Community members who come to the Regional Medical Center to eat in the cafeteria, visit the gift shop or canteen, use the ATM or volunteer their time are asked not to come into the facility until the visitor ban has been lifted.

• Blood donors are needed, and for convenience the blood mobile will be parked in the parking lot for donors to give blood from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. most days.

