RMC recognized for maternity care

The Regional Medical Center has been re-designated as a Blue Distinction Center+ for Maternity Care by Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina for the fifth consecutive year.

Blue Distinction Centers+ are nationally designated hospitals that show expertise in delivering quality specialty care.

“We are extremely proud to be recognized by Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina for meeting the rigorous Blue Distinction Center quality selection criteria,” RMC Interim President and CEO Kirk Wilson said.

“This prestigious distinction recognizes RMC’s commitment to delivering high-quality patient safety and better health outcomes for our maternity patients,” he said.

The Blue Distinction Center =+ is the latest quality and safety recognition received by RMC, following the Zero Harm Award for preventing surgical site infections in abdominal hysterectomy procedures. To receive the award from the S.C. Hospital Association, RMC had to demonstrate that it prevented surgical site infections in those procedures for at least 18 consecutive months.