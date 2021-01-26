RMC recognized for maternity care

The Regional Medical Center has been re-designated as a Blue Distinction Center+ for Maternity Care by Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina for the fifth consecutive year.
Blue Distinction Centers+ are nationally designated hospitals that show expertise in delivering quality specialty care.
“We are extremely proud to be recognized by Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina for meeting the rigorous Blue Distinction Center quality selection criteria,” RMC Interim President and CEO Kirk Wilson said.
“This prestigious distinction recognizes RMC’s commitment to delivering high-quality patient safety and better health outcomes for our maternity patients,” he said.
The Blue Distinction Center =+ is the latest quality and safety recognition received by RMC, following the Zero Harm Award for preventing surgical site infections in abdominal hysterectomy procedures. To receive the award from the S.C. Hospital Association, RMC had to demonstrate that it prevented surgical site infections in those procedures for at least 18 consecutive months.
RMC and its stroke services also achieved the highest level of quality recognition by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Get With the Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Performance Achievement Award and Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll. RMC has received this quality excellence award each year since 2014.
Other RMC programs that have been nationally certified or accredited for quality and safety include RMC’s Breast Health program and cardiopulmonary rehabilitation program. RMC has also been designated by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control as a Level III trauma center.
“Our work should not be defined by awards, rather, by our mission and commitment to delivering high-quality, compassionate care to everyone we touch every day,” Wilson said. “I see this dedication by our health care providers and staff every time I visit our clinics and hospital departments. It is quite an honor to see them in action, caring for our patients just like family.”