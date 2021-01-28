RMC receives surgery center update

Regional Medical Center trustees received a legal update on Monday about the hospital’s plans to develop an ambulatory surgery center.

Trustees met in closed, executive session for about 1-1/2 hours.

Upon returning to open session, there was no discussion or vote.

RMC is planning to develop a $2.4 million ambulatory surgery center on its St. Matthews Road campus.

Orangeburg doctors Dion Franga and Amit Sanghi, who make up Ambulatory Partners, want to build a private, $12.5 million surgery center across the street.

Both RMC, which is owned by Orangeburg and Calhoun counties, and Ambulatory Partners have received permission from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to proceed with their projects.

The hospital has challenged Ambulatory Partners’ plans, claiming the competing center will cost RMC $7.4 million a year. Ambulatory Partners, however, says it hopes to capture the patients that are already going elsewhere for surgery.

RMC has said it will continue to oppose Ambulatory Partners’ plans, possibly taking the matter to the state's Administrative Law Court.