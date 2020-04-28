RMC receives new coronavirus rapid-test supplies

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is expanding testing capabilities for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 by deploying rapid-testing devices and supplies to areas of the state where testing for the virus may be limited.

Orangeburg’s Regional Medical Center is among the facilities receiving the supplies.

The Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 rapid-response test recently received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to test specimens for COVID-19, and South Carolina received 15 of the devices from U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency.

DHEC deployed the devices and a limited amount of testing supplies to 15 health care facilities across the state last week. The agency is now distributing additional testing supplies to those facilities.

The rapid-test devices, which can provide COVID-19 specimen results in 15-20 minutes, are in high demand around the country.

DHEC considered several factors in determining where to send these initial rapid-test devices, including regions with high numbers of positive cases; regions with rates above the state average for underlying conditions like diabetes, hypertension and chronic diseases; and a facility’s capacity to use the machines to expand testing to rural communities.