RMC receives $1 million grant

Regional Medical Center

Regional Medical Center

 LARRY HARDY, T&D

The Regional Medical Center has been awarded a $1 million U.S. Department of Agriculture Emergency Rural Health Grant.

“We are so appreciative. We accept this gift with much gratitude,” RMC Board Chair the Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg said during the hospital's July 26 meeting.

Richburg praised the hospital’s grant department for its work.

USDA Rural Development representative Nickie Toomes noted the money is provided through an emergency pandemic response plan equipment grant.

The grant is designed to assist RMC with preventing, detecting and responding to the threat posed by any future pandemic, as well as strengthening the health care system for public health preparedness.

“We submitted reimbursement of $3.5 million for this grant for equipment purchased over the last few years due to COVID,” RMC Vice President of Operations Sabrina Robinson said.

“We received the max of $1 million,” she said.

In addition to reimbursements for equipment already purchased, the grant may also be used to purchase future items such as ventilators, telehealth equipment, intubators and fluid infusion pumps.

The hospital will have three years to spend the money.

Toomes said the state of South Carolina received about $9 million to $10 million from the USDA for health care needs as part of the emergency grant package.

The money was provided as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

RMC's grants department has been busy over the past year.

It has secured $7.1 million in grant funding, according to RMC Director of Grants and Sponsor Programs Stephanie Harrison.

“We are really excited about getting the funding in here,” Harrison said, noting the projects will help advance the mission of RMC.

Other grants have come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Duke Endowment, Central Carolina Community Foundation and the University of South Carolina Center for Rural and Primary Healthcare, to name a few.

