RMC prepared for surge of COVID-19 patients; Orangeburg hospital official: ‘It is safe to come here’

The Regional Medical Center has seen an increasing volume of COVID-19 patients, but expanded bed capacity and an adequate supply of personal protective equipment have helped the hospital respond.
RMC Chief Nursing Officer Dana Dalton said the hospital has been able to manage the demand within the hospital.
“We are definitely seeing the surge,” Dalton said, but RMC has not had to send patients outside of the hospital.
Elective surgeries are also still continuing.
“Elective surgeries currently have not been pushed back. … That’s an individual decision, or an individual discussion between the patient and their surgeon, and not every elective surgery necessitates a hospital bed,” Dalton said.
The hospital is home to a new, 11-bed unit devoted entirely to treating COVID-19 patients.
The new unit is full, but, in an email, RMC President Charles Williams said the patient census changes daily because “patients recover and go home, patients move to a different level of care.”
The hospital is also equipped with several negative pressure rooms that could house potential coronavirus patients. The negative-pressure area helps to control air circulation to ensure other areas of the hospital are not affected by the virus.
“We have negative pressure rooms on several units that are able to accommodate our COVID-positive patients,” Dalton said.
Williams said the hospital is equipped with 44 negative pressure rooms.
Carol Y. Koenecke-Grant, RMC vice president of strategy and marketing, said COVID-positive patients and non-COVID patients are not intermingled.
“We keep patients very safe and make sure that we’re not intermingling the two in any way, shape or form, including airflow,” she said.
Williams said the hospital also has enough personal protective equipment to handle more COVID-19 cases.
“We have adequate PPE to handle a surge. Our COVID-19 patient volume continues to increase by several patients per day,” Williams said.
Dalton said, “Quite honestly, the capacity fluctuates every single day depending on our amount of total beds versus our amount of staff beds. So we're not only dealing with the community being stricken with COVID, but as well as some employees. So that number really fluctuates from day to day. We have been able to keep up with the demand that we've had, though."
Dalton said the hospital’s critical care area has not been overwhelmed with a crush of COVID-19 cases.
“Our ICU and our (bed) capacity has not been overwhelmed. It has stayed very steady, but it has not been overwhelmed,” she said.
‘We are learning every day’
The coronavirus has affected hospital finances.
Williams said, “The impact on revenue and expenses varies from day to day and week to week depending upon availability of supplies, staffing, diagnosed patients, etc. On average, RMC has experienced a 20 percent decline in revenue and a 10 percent increase in expenses.”
Dalton said there are ways in which the financial impact has been mitigated.
“Certainly, we still have the option of performing some surgeries, which is different from what it was a couple of months ago, when hospitals basically were only allowed to do emergent surgeries. Depending on what’s going on, we have that ability,” she said.
The $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act also includes $100 billion for hospitals, a portion of which the RMC is hoping to receive.
“We don’t know what that would look like, but certainly we’re eligible as are other hospitals across the country. The federal government is working with hospitals, especially those in rural areas, to try to help support that financial drain that they’re experiencing right now,” Dalton said.
She added, “Truthfully, we are learning every day. It changes every single day. I think the federal government is trying to make sure that they support hospitals because they know how desperately they’re needed, especially now. ...
“So there are combinations of a lot of different initiatives that federal, local and state governments are doing to try to support hospitals in rural areas, including us. We respond on the information that we have made available to us, usually (from) CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) and/or the state of South Carolina.”
Dalton’s message to the community is simple. She doesn’t want anyone to put off seeking health care.
“It is safe to come here. We have taken multiple measures and our community’s safety is at the forefront. We are doing things here to make sure we are maintaining safety for the community. We are here as always ready to serve and take care of them in any capacity needed,” she said.
