RMC prepared for surge of COVID-19 patients; Orangeburg hospital official: ‘It is safe to come here’

‘We are learning every day’

The coronavirus has affected hospital finances.

Williams said, “The impact on revenue and expenses varies from day to day and week to week depending upon availability of supplies, staffing, diagnosed patients, etc. On average, RMC has experienced a 20 percent decline in revenue and a 10 percent increase in expenses.”

Dalton said there are ways in which the financial impact has been mitigated.

“Certainly, we still have the option of performing some surgeries, which is different from what it was a couple of months ago, when hospitals basically were only allowed to do emergent surgeries. Depending on what’s going on, we have that ability,” she said.

The $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act also includes $100 billion for hospitals, a portion of which the RMC is hoping to receive.

“We don’t know what that would look like, but certainly we’re eligible as are other hospitals across the country. The federal government is working with hospitals, especially those in rural areas, to try to help support that financial drain that they’re experiencing right now,” Dalton said.