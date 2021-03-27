RMC pays out $542,000 in severance for month of December

RMC board Chairman the Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg defended the severance payout.

“We bundled all three of them, which is a typical practice,” Richburg said. “You will find hospitals even in trying times like this doing so.”

“It is something you don’t want to do but again the practice is there,” he said.

Richburg noted the severance was aligned with Williams' employment agreement.

“You honor employment agreements,” Williams said.

“We are being laser sharp in the present CEO and others we bring in,” he said. “There is zero need in rapid overturn. We are needing someone to come in with the skill set and technical capability to drop anchor and do the job and do the work.”

The hospital also provided Williams with health and dental insurance benefits for a year following separation, according to the document. If requested, the hospital would also provide outplacement counseling services for half a year not to exceed $7,500.

Williams signed the agreement Oct. 30, 2020. Richburg signed it on Nov. 3, 2020.

