RMC partners with Cancer Action Network to call for legislative action for affordable health care

The Regional Medical Center and its partners with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network of South Carolina made a call for legislative solutions designed to support quality, affordable cancer care in Orangeburg County and its surrounding communities.

RMC officials and ACS CAN officials joined local legislators and other community members at the hospital’s Mabry Cancer Center earlier this month to make a call for Congress to enact solutions to promote healthcare affordability and accessibility.

Closing the Medicaid coverage gap, making permanent enhanced subsidies provided in the American Rescue plan and capping out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for people with Medicare Part D plans were among the ways by which officials said action could be taken.

“We’re a member of the American Cancer Society, and this particular call to action was in partnership with the Cancer Action Network of American Cancer Society. It was specific to the Medicaid expansion and funding our cancer patients that are not able to fund themselves,” said Sabrina Robinson, RMC vice president of operations.

Dr. Chris Brunson, director of medical oncology and hematology at the cancer center, said she was pleased with the partnership designed to address a lot of the barriers that many individuals face in getting their cancers diagnosed and treated.

“We’ve been pleased to partner with the Cancer Society and their Cancer Action Network to address a lot of the problems we have with healthcare. It’s not just affordable healthcare, but it’s affordable, quality health care,” Brunson said.

She said South Carolina is one of 12 states which has not expanded Medicaid, leaving many individuals in a coverage gap that they often can’t shorten.

“They could not afford health insurance. There was no Medicaid to help them out. So they fell into that coverage gap…. So that expansion, as y'all know, is much needed and much overdue,” Brunson said.

She continued, “The American Rescue Plan had subsidies to help people pay who could get the affordable care to pay. If the subsidies go away, for many of them the cost is going to go up about 50 percent. That's going to be untenable for many people.”

She said more individuals are coming into the cancer center with advanced diseases.

“Just with the pandemic these last few years, we have seen so many people come in with advanced diseases. They did not have insurance. They tried to do what they could until they just could not take it anymore. Colon cancer, breast cancer, I'm talking about people in their 30s and 40s who had no insurance,” Brunson said.

The cancer center’s 2021 Annual Report breaks out cancer diagnosis across a five-county service including Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun, Allendale and Barnwell counties.

There were a total of 357 cancer diagnoses made, with 245 in Orangeburg County alone at 69 percent. African-Americans accounted for 255 of the cancer cases at 71 percent, with 54, or 15 percent, of the cases being identified as prostate cancer.

Dr. Michael Hill, a surgeon at the RMC, said some patients have never been to a doctor.

“They’re very young, they get diagnosed with advanced cancers and sometimes the first time that they have a diagnosis is when they have surgery…. Sometimes we can cure it, sometimes we can’t,” Hill said, noting that that was the reason why the cancer center was needed – and with the appropriate funding.

“We need representatives … to continue to be a champion for pushing this forward because it’s going to benefit everybody. We want to be able to have the services here to take care of them, and we can’t necessarily have that without the funding,” Hill said.

RMC touted its partnership with Duke Health Systems to provide a radiation oncologist at the local cancer center in Dr. Leann Smith.

“I’m the medical director of radiation oncology here and couldn’t be more blessed to be here. It’s a great, great community, and I’m so happy that we have such quality care here for our patients. Again, it’s so important that we make sure that our state moves this Affordable Care Act forward because since we have that care here and patients can stay close to home, we want them to be able to access that,” Smith said.

Brunson said capping out-of-pocket prescription drug costs is also a critical need.

“Not everyone on Medicare qualifies for a subsidy. There have been a lot of developments in cancer care, lots of new medicines for this, that and the other disease. A lot of them are oral. They are extremely expensive. These are medicines that will not come off patent anytime soon," she said.

Brunson continued, "We have a very good pharmacologist. She helps get coverage for people, but something needs to be done so that there is a cap on what people have to pay. They desperately need help with that, and whatever they do have to pay, if it's capped at several thousand, spread it out over the space of a year.”

Emily O’Quinn, PharmD, MHA, is pharmacist at the cancer center. She wrote in the annual report that the center obtained more than $550,000 in grants for its patients through outside foundations in 2021, with the RMC Foundation providing an additional $11,383 in assistance to help offset high medication copays for prescriptions filled at the center’s in-house specialty pharmacy.

“In the first two months of 2022, we have obtained over $700,000 in grants through outside foundations, including numerous health equity fund grants. We continue to work closely with patients to ensure they optimize reimbursement of eligible expenses,” O’Quinn said in the report.

Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews, touted the importance of the cancer center and how he and other local legislators will continue to fight for Medicaid expansion.

"I can assure you that your delegation in Columbia is fighting every day to try to do that expansion. Certainly encourage Congressman Clyburn, who has already stated his support. You don't have to worry about that…. That's what we need to focus our efforts on,” Ott said.

Sen. Vernon Stephens, D-Bowman, said, “The state of South Carolina is going to have to rethink some things. When we have this opportunity, this windfall of funds, we need to make sure that we put as much into healthcare and education as we possibly can. Healthcare that is convenient, healthcare this is affordable, and healthcare that is efficient.”

Orangeburg County Auditor Audrey Asbury is a breast cancer survivor who shared details of what she considered was the quality, compassionate care she received at the cancer center.

“I ended up finding my new family here at the cancer center.... This center has been a blessing to me,” she said.

