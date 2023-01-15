RMC panel will seek comments from public

ST. MATTHEWS -- The Constituency Advisory Board of the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties Thursday unveiled a communication platform where the community can provide comments, questions, give praise or share concerns about the RMC and its practice affiliates.

Residents and citizens can offer their thoughts and comments to the CAB at CAB@regmed.com.

"We are here to hear from the constituents," Board Chair and Calhoun County Administrator John McLauchlin Jr. said during the quarterly meeting of the CAB held at the Calhoun County Library.

The email will provide those who submit a comment an automated generic response and may be answered personally depending on the comment, question or request.

The emails will be collected and presented at the CAB quarterly meetings and will be addressed accordingly.

The email address will not be designed to address crisis or emergency medical needs.

Board members were encouraged to share the email address with their constituency within their agency.

For those without access to email, another communication option is being explored.

McLauchlin also requested information be provided to the CAB whether it be monthly or quarterly on RMC's affiliated practices.

The 18-member CAB serves as a liaison between the RMC and does not have governance power or authority related to RMC but will provide recommendations to the 11-member board of trustees.

It was the second meeting of the CAB since its formation as part of the ordinance approving the partnership between RMC and the Medical University of South Carolina.

In other matters, RMC Director of Grants and Tri-County Health Network Stephanie Harrison gave the board an overview of the hospital's recently approved Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) and the work about to begin on the compilation of a Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP).

The CHIP will seek to address the health care challenges in Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties.

The CHNA was the result of a collaboration between RMC and its affiliate, the Tri-County Healthcare Network. The network promotes healthy lifestyles, addresses health care disparities and works to improve access to health care.

The 100-page CHNA was developed with information from focus groups, online surveys and more. The CHNA and the CHIP are compiled every three years.

The assessment’s findings revealed that the area’s top health concerns are access to affordable health care, obesity, access to healthy foods, access to information on healthy eating and better personal health care.

Lung cancer and increased vaping were also cited as concernsm, as well as breast cancer.

The (CHIP) will use the CHNA as its baseline and needs to be developed and approved by May 15.

The CAB discussed how it could collaborate and help facilitate in the formation and development of the CHIP.

"I think this presents a great opportunity for us to maybe use the work they have done to sort of guide our initiatives for our group," CAB secretary Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College Dean of Health Sciences and Healthcare Preparation Stefanie Gadson-Brown said. "With all of our organizations here I feel like we can really make an impact by using this as a model."

The CAB decided to split itself up into various groups based on agency expertise such as community organizations, government, education, service, health care organizations, public health and funding.

The next meeting of the CAB will be Thursday, April 13, at 11 a.m. The exact location of the meeting will be announced at a later date.