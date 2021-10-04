RMC officials discuss financial matter

The Regional Medical Center’s trustees met behind closed doors Monday to discuss a financial matter.
Trustees did not discuss the matter in open session and there was no vote. Other details were not provided.
RMC CEO David Southerland said the meeting was held in closed session due to the board's receiving a financial update for strategic planning.
RMC board Chair the Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg said he informed both Orangeburg and Calhoun county council chairs about the special called meeting.
Gene Zaleski
Staff Writer
Gene Zaleski is a reporter/staff writer with The Times and Democrat. To get local news all the time, become a member at https://thetandd.com/members/join/
